Explainer: What is Quiet Luxury, 2023’s hottest fashion trend

Deepali Nandwani
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Quiet luxury is logo-free (not brand-free) and elegant, with a focus on quality, cut and expensive materials.

Steve Jobs at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference in 2007. Jobs wore $175 Issey Miyake turtlenecks. (Photo by Ben Stanfield via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Intriguingly, in a world obsessed with labels, quiet luxury is trending. The runaway success of HBO show Succession (which will be back on our screens on the soon-to-be-launched HBO Max) brought home quiet luxury as a concept. Online searches for outfits worn by Shiv Roy, who sports the most influential style among the characters, have risen by 300 percent over the years since Succession first aired.

The conversation around quiet luxury was further fuelled by Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow who was in court recently for a skiing accident she was involved in. She appeared dressed head-to-toe in Prada’s neutral-toned cashmere sweater and skirt, teamed with Celine boots.

Still from HBO Max show Succession

So, what is quiet luxury?