Carl F. Bucherer announces new luxury timepiece

Swiss watchmaker Carl F. Bucherer has launched the Manero Peripheral BigDate timepiece, the company said in a statement on December 1. It is equipped with the brand’s caliber CFB A2011, an automatic mechanical movement with a peripheral rotor.

The textile strap version of the watch costs Rs 7.6 lakh approximately. The metal strap model costs Rs 7.85 lakh.

Created for men and women and having a 41.6mm case, the watch has a contrasting small-seconds subdial at the 6 o’clock position. The effect is complemented by a power reserve indicator at 3 o’clock, a day-of-the-week aperture at 9 o’clock, and, finally, the feature that gives the watch its name: the big date window at 10 o’clock.

The watch has a power reserve of 55 hours and is water-resistant to 3 bar (30 m).

The Manero Peripheral BigDate is the brand’s second launch in 2021 of a watch featuring its peripheral technology following the debut of the Manero Minute Repeater Symphony earlier in the year.

On the occasion of the announcement, Carl F. Bucherer’s CEO, Sascha Moeri, said, “The Manero Peripheral BigDate is an outstanding timepiece that perfectly blends design, material, and technology and enhances our Maison & Heritage brand world. It elegantly adds to the understanding of what we mean when we talk about contemporary Swiss watchmaking excellence - made of (sic) Lucerne.”

Other specs of the watch include a domed sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on both sides. This enhances the watch’s readability. The sapphire crystal case back offers a clear view of the CFB A2011 caliber, the in-house mechanical movement that powers the timepiece.

The Manero Peripheral BigDate has been interpreted in two distinct versions. One has a light blue dial with a contrasting small-seconds subdial and power reserve indication in beige, followed by a big date and day-of-the-week aperture in the same colour.

The other has been crafted with a dark gray dial with a contrasting olive-green small-seconds subdial and power reserve indication, followed by a big date and day-of-the-week aperture in the same colour. Each dial option is presented on either a textile strap matching the subdial or on a stainless steel bracelet.