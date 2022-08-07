Bangalore Watch Company’s latest pilot watch is inspired by the IAF Suryakiran aerobatic team

In December 2019, a few months after the launch of the Bangalore Watch Company’s Mach 1 pilot watch, Nirupesh Joshi got a call from an aviation enthusiast and watch collector. The caller appreciated the effort that went into making of the Mach 1, a watch inspired by the MiG 21 fighter aircraft, but suggested Joshi, who co-founded BWC in 2017 with Mercy Amalraj, find out more about the Suryakiran. “He said it had a great story that we could tell through a watch,” said Joshi. BWC’s latest watch, the Synchro, which was launched earlier this week, is an attempt to do just that.

The red-and-white liveried Suryakiran, the Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team, is one of only nine aircraft display teams in the world. Only the best pilots from fighter streams around the country are chosen for a three-year assignment with Suryakiran, which turned 25 last year.

India’s aerobatic display ambitions have had a chequered history. The first aerobatic team, the Thunderbolts, which was formed in 1982 and flew Hawker Hunter F 56A aircraft, made way for the Suryakiran in 1996. Raised at the IAF base in Bidar, Karnataka, with six Kiran MkII trainer aircraft, the team was disbanded in 2011, but made a comeback in 2015 on the Hawker Mk-132 aircraft. In 2017, it became a nine-aircraft team. Joshi says he found their resilience very attractive.

“They’ve been disbanded multiple times, but somehow they’ve resurrected themselves. The Suryakiran is like the unofficial PR wing of the IAF. Their job is to inspire young men and women to join the Air Force. These guys fly Sukhois and MiGs—and then they also do formation flying with eight other aircraft flying only a few feet apart,” says Joshi who is aviation geek himself and especially proud of his clientele, which includes several IAF personnel, including a past Chief of the Air Staff.

Joshi and Amalraj met up with several ex-pilots, as they figured out the contours of the project.

A red marker at the 25 minute position signifies 25 years of the Suryakiran team.

“We are not officially associated with the Suryakiran, but the people we met have us deep insights into way they have evolved. Most of the guys wear Garmins, because I believe it’s standard issue from the Indian Air Force but I did spot Citizen Nighthawks and other cool aviation watches as well the odd Breitling on some wrists,” says Joshi.

The design of the watch and visual cues were finalised in consultation with ex-pilots, adds Joshi.

The 40mm Synchro, which is based on BWC’s Mach 1 second generation platform, has a dial studded with interesting design cues: a 9-aircraft or the diamond formation at the 9H position; a red-and-white minute hand, with lumed white portions; and a red marker at the 25 minute position that signifies 25 years of the Suryakiran team. The diamond formation is also engraved on the caseback. The watch, which gets a PVD-coated case and is powered by a Sellita SW200 automatic caliber, is paired with black leather straps with red stitches and accents.

Should you order one, it will arrive in a Synchro box set along with a 25-year celebratory mission patch and a red waterproof nylon strap. The Synchro, which is water-resistant up to 100 metres, is priced at Rs 1,56,000, and is limited to 125 pieces.