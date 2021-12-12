MARKET NEWS

An updated guide to Japanese whisky

In order to be called Japanese whisky, the spirit must be fermented, distilled, and aged in Japan; it must be made with malted grain, using water sourced from Japan; and the whisky must be bottled in Japan.

Murali K Menon
December 12, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
The Suntory Hakushu Distillery at the foot of the Japanese alps.

Sometime in the early aughts, after spending decades in relative obscurity, Japanese whisky started coming of age globally. Brands such as Yamazaki, Hibiki, and Nikka were regulars on the podium at whisky competitions, and in 2015, the influential whisky critic Jim Murray, famed for his annual Whisky Bible, rated the Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013 as the world’s best whisky.

Since then, exports of Japanese whiskies have jumped exponentially. The boom has meant that there is a shortage of fine, aged Japanese whisky and several distilleries have been forced to discontinue sales of certain whiskies.

Yamazaki Japanese whisky

But why is Japanese whisky so popular? What makes a Japanese whisky a, well, Japanese whisky, and which are the ones you should aim to get your hands on? Here, we take a deeper dive into a delicious subject.

The origins: The story of Japanese whisky begins with a man named Masataka Taketsuru. In the early 1900s, Taketsuru, a chemist with a deep interest in whisky, travelled to Scotland to learn the art of making whisky at Scottish distilleries. He apprenticed at, among others, Longmorn and Springbank, and on his return, was recruited by a businessman named Shinjiro Tori to set up Japan’s first ever whisky distillery. The distillery Taketsuru built was known as Yamazaki and the company set up by Tori was named Suntory.

In 1934, Taketsuru would set up his own distillery in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s four main islands, and a place he deemed similar to Scotland in several aspects, including terroir. The name of the distillery? Nikka.

The characteristics: Japanese whisky—both single malt and blended—is modelled on scotch and tastes like it. But if you are still looking for specificities, unlike in Scotland, where most distilleries produce mainly one type of single malt, Japanese whisky makers, far fewer in number than their counterparts in Scotland, produce a large variety of single malts.

The reason why Japanese whiskies are so good is because of their attention to detail, says whisky consultant Krishna Nukala. “The Japanese are meticulous in everything they do; it’s no different with their whisky. The distilled spirit is matured after careful secondhand cask selection, and the casks are sourced both from Spain (sherry casks) and America (bourbon casks). Sherry casks yield a dark, fruity, spicy and complex final product, but these casks are more expensive than bourbon casks,” says the Hyderabad-based Nukala. Some Japanese distilleries such as Yamazaki, he adds, use Mizunara, a local white oak, which gives the whisky an oaky flavour.

Hibiki Japanese Whisky

Different distilleries and styles: Today Japan has around 15 distilleries, including several craft whisky setups, situated across the country from Tohuku, a hilly region towards the north of Honshu, Japan’s largest island, to Okinawa, which is located at the southwestern tip of the Japanese archipelago. The most well-known among these is the original Yamazaki distillery, in Shimamoto, Osaka, which makes both the bestselling and relatively affordable Yamazaki 12-year-old as well as more aged, high-end whiskies that are matured in sherry and Mizunara casks.

If you like peatier whiskies, look towards Hokkaido, says Nukala, and especially towards Yoichi, which is the peatiest among Japanese whiskies, while Miyagiko, Nikka’s entry level-whisky, is a delicate spirit.

Beam Suntory (the Japanese company acquired US-based whisky maker Jim Beam in 2014), which sells Yamazaki, Hibiki and Toki whiskies in India, and Nikka are the two giants of the Japanese whisky industry, but there are a clutch of other equally compelling spirits from the likes of Chichibu, Akkeshi, and Mars Shinshu.

The new regulations: A shortage of aged whiskies is not the only consequence of the tremendous popularity of Japanese whisky. It also led to, among others, scamsters importing whisky from Scotland and dressing it up as Japanese whisky. Several of these new whiskies also lacked transparency regarding origin. So, in February this year, the Japanese Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association released a set of rules a spirit must conform to in order to be called Japanese whisky. According to the new regulations, the spirit must be fermented, distilled, and aged—for at least three years—in Japan; it must be made with malted grain; the water used must be sourced from Japan; and the whisky must be bottled in Japan.

 
Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC.
first published: Dec 12, 2021 04:10 pm

