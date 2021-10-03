Abu-Sandeep: "We are still learning, still reaching for the sky"

Fashion designers Abu Jani (left) and Sandeep Khosla.

Finding critical and commercial success isn't easy in any industry, but designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s singular devotion to their craft, for decades, has made it seem effortless.

They began working at a time when the fashion industry in our country had not even been formalised. Yet, they continuously challenged themselves and broadened their vision and expression.

Stretching their boundaries, honing skills and refining their craft made them a favourite of not just the actors in the Hindi film industry but also global celebs including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Judi Dench, Giuliana Rancic, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, and others.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the designer duo said that despite their over three-decade-long journey, they are “just as hungry to break the bar and set higher standards for our own creativity and we are still learning, still reaching for the sky”. Excerpts:

You've been setting trends for decades. What inspires Abu-Sandeep? What is your process when you plan a season or show?

An unrelenting passion to create the absolutely original is our driving force. To constantly reinvent our expression and break the bar we have set for ourselves since the beginning. There can be no compromise on beauty or quality. To forever dream bigger and better, and a devotion to craft and technique and reverence for detail. Every show, collection and season is a result of this vision and aesthetics we hold sacred. Our mission is to create the impossibly refined and exceptional; every single time.

What do you think is the biggest lockdown learning for the fashion industry?

That we need to create systems, practices and implement policies which safeguard the industry. As designers we do not have the deep pockets to sustain our businesses through the financial losses incurred during extended lockdowns without buffers and safety nets. We have scores of artisans and employees who depend on us. We must be able to take care of them. It is our first priority as leaders. And we need government policy to change in order for us to survive, sustain and thrive.

What do you feel is the future of fashion in the post-pandemic era?

We hope to witness a bright future, one where quality is king. Where the focus is on original and exceptional craftsmanship, and an abiding commitment to ethical practices, and it is an industry that celebrates the handcrafted and protects and values artisans. We hope to see less plagiarism, less exploitation and a fairer future for all. We hope both the public and private sector invest in the fashion industry to take "made in India" across the globe.

You've been designing clothes for the past three decades. How do you keep your work relevant?

The timeless is forever and remains eternally relevant. Our constant focus is on our creative expression, ensuring that we keep reinventing it, honing it to ever higher standards. We steer clear of gimmicky and transient trends. A thing of beauty must be forever. Our work is firmly rooted in our own sensibilities and core aesthetics. What we create evolves with every collection. When you create anew, when you grow constantly there is no danger of growing old or tired.

35 years in the fashion industry - what according to you has been the most remarkable change in this time?

The fashion industry wasn’t formalized when we began. There were no educational institutions, and a career in fashion was considered a foolish option. Today, fashion is highly respected and reputable. It is a formal industry with an entire machinery, including press, online media, public relations.

Fashion is big business, and makes a lot of noise. The growth had been absolutely remarkable. And the opportunity and potential for new players is huge. We would like to see far bigger participation from both the public and private sectors in terms of investment and infrastructure to take this growth to its optimal level.

You have dressed Bollywood stars multiple times - who wears your clothes best? Who are your favourite all-time muses?

Our muses are women and men who possess exceptional presence, who carry themselves to perfection by sheer force of personality as well as inimitable style. It is absolutely delightful to work with them because of their deep appreciation for beauty and desire to experiment. Our muses include Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor.

Cut to a few decades back, what prompted you to revive Chikankari embroidery? What inspired you, made you take it up and make it your own?

Inspired by the sheer delicacy, pristine beauty and impossible elegance of Chikankari, we made it our mission not merely to restore and revive its legacy but to reinvent Chikankari as the zenith of contemporary couture.

It took two years of rigorous R & D, training and experimentation before we created our debut collection. Two decades later, it holds pride of place in our own design expression, and is now coveted as both couture and bridal wear across the industry with other players following suit.

It is highly gratifying to know that what had been reduced to casual, mass-market wear is now the epitome of luxury and excellence.

From being assistants to Bollywood costume designer Xerxes Bhathena, to almost all of Bollywood wearing your clothes, what have been the high points of your journey?

Our journey is rich with high points. We are inordinately blessed to have received so much acclaim and appreciation for our work. We have a vast and diverse clientele who are passionate supporters of our creativity. For us it has been an immense privilege to always stay true to our aesthetics and standards. To push ourselves constantly to raise the bar of our expression, to refine and reinvent that expression, to break new ground and take our work to new and wider audiences by expanding our offering to include diffusion and prêt apart from our core couture. New labels like Asal by Abu Sandeep, Gulabo by Abu Sandeep and Mard by Abu Sandeep are proof of our unrelenting passion to design for new demographics. We have challenged ourselves continuously and broadened our vision and expression.

Exclusive, couture designers getting into pret... What was your inspiration and thought behind the luxe pret label Gulabo?

Gulabo by Abu Sandeep is a result of our desire to challenge ourselves creatively by entering a new fashion arena; prêt-à-porter. We wanted to bring a whole new audience into our world. Beauty and style should be available at every price point. Gulabo puts a dose of fabulousness into every woman's wardrobe. The core concept is to build a wardrobe of separates that work beautifully with each other to create a host of ensembles which take you from casual to work, play and even occasion wear.

Last year you launched your e-commerce website... Tell us about the thought behind it.

Our e-commerce website was launched in order to enable a pan-India and global clientele to access Gulabo by Abu Sandeep from the comfort of their homes, without needing to visit our physical stores. The offering and price points are perfect for online purchases.

Tell us about the one ensemble that will always remain stylish…

The sari. It is quite simply forever. The most versatile garment open to endless and infinite interpretation and experimentation.

What do Abu-Sandeep stand for?

We have several labels. Each one possesses a highly original and unique expression, rooted in a deep reverence for craftsmanship, a focus on technique and detailing and a passionate commitment to bring impossible beauty to life by dreaming bigger. Thirty-five years on, we are just as hungry to break the bar and set higher standards for our own creativity. Still learning. Still reaching for the sky.

Your top trousseau tips…

1. Always invest in the best you can afford. Cheap is the most expensive thing in the long run.

2. Too many cooks spoil the broth. Take advice from a limited number of trusted people when it comes to making your choices.

3. Avoid gimmicks and trends. Classics that will stand the test of time are the way to go. Clothes must be repeated and worn again and again.