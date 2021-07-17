A Patek Philippe here, a Rolex there, or else a simple Casio at the Sun Valley Conference 2021

File photo of Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft. Gates wore a Casio watch to the Idaho tech conference. (Image: Reuters)

Everyone has a camera and an opinion these days. When an elite tech gathering takes place, the lenses and social media posts train on its czars. After all, tech and startup giants today wield almost as much clout, and evoke almost as much public interest, as presidents, film stars or athletes.

Geeks and gawkers, therefore, welcomed the resumption of the Sun Valley Conference a few days ago. After a year’s gap due to Covid, Idaho once again hosted the billionaires’ summer camp, as some call the event, from July 6 to 10. Over 90 private planes landed at the Sun Valley airport, according to estimates.

Among the many things spotted, shared and discussed by observers were the watches worn by the CEOs and founders at the conference. Fashion in the tech world is nuanced. It’s casual on the face of it but can be very expensive. The hoodies and sneakers preferred by new-gen bosses are not from high street labels but luxury brands. Mark Zuckerberg’s basic gray T-shirts may seem like what you and I sleep in. Think again. They are custom-made by Brunello Cucinelli from the best fabric and cost around Rs 25,000 each.

Even Sundar Pichai, otherwise a relatively simple South Indian boy, is known to wear costly Lanvin kicks.

But this is about watches, irrelevant objects today if you go strictly by function, and yet loved as engineering feats, statement pieces or just as collectibles. And this was the wrist game that was seen at Sun Valley, according to a report in GQ.

Where there is prosperity, there will be another ‘p’. Make that two. Patek Philippe. Chuck Robbins, the CEO of Cisco, was seen wearing a Patek Calatrava. Fitness freak movie tycoon Jeffrey Katzenberg and Mirakl co-founder Adrien Nussenbaum sported the brand’s Aquanaut models.

The Calatrava is a minimalist dress watch. The Aquanaut is sportier. Both collections range between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. Nothing understated about that.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also wore a dress watch, a Glashütte Senator Observer costing about Rs 8 lakh.

GQ reported that Michael Fux, the CEO of Comfort Revolution, opted for an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak for the big conference, where the high rollers are photographed walking to the venues in casuals bearing the event logo, takeaway coffee in hand and with pricey bling on the wrist.

Royal Oaks range from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 65 lakh.

Insurance boss Evan Greenberg wore Rolex’s latest Explorer II, which can be yours for a little over Rs 6 lakh. Zander Lurie, the CEO of Momentive, sported a black IWC Pilot’s Watch, costing not less than a few lakhs.

Tim Cook wore an Apple Watch. Bill Gates strapped on a basic Casio, and not because alimony has left him poor.

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t wear any watch. If there are things he collects or has some expensive indulgences, he is not showing them. And if he wants to keep that information private, he should certainly not put it on Facebook.