6 new spirits for your home bar

Among the newly launched gins are Malfy Gin con Limone, Hayman’s Old Tom Gin, and Ginarte.

The last fortnight has seen a spate of gin launches, which is just as well because the rains are nowhere to be seen. But in case, just in case, you are looking for something more complex, there’s a great new whisky as well.

Chivas Ultis XX

The first blended malt Scotch whisky from Chivas, the Ultis was launched about seven years ago. It has now evolved into the Ultix XX, a dram that pays tribute to five generations of master blenders, and it does so by introducing five of the brand’s single malts, including Strathisla, the heart of the Chivas blends, Longmorn, and Tormore, to its signature grain whisky, Strathclyde. Each of these single malts has been aged for 20 years. The whiskies were matured in European and American oak casks, and according to the brand, from its inventory of millions of casks, less than 1 percent were used to create the Ultis. Chivas promises “notes of blossom honey and milk chocolate on the palate” and a long finish with its signature sweetness.

Chivas Ultis XX; Rs 21,200.

Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

Hayman’s of London is a classical gin brand that has been around for about 160 years. It was once owned by James Burrough, the man who created Beefeater Gin. Hayman’s makes a bunch of gins, including and of course a London Dry and Sloe’s gin, and their Old Tom – a sweeter, less botanical variety popular in 18th century England and which is now experiencing a resurgence – has a lovely mouthfeel and a mellow citrusy appeal. While you can have it neat, it really shines in cocktails such as Tom Collins.

Hayman’s Old Tom Gin; Rs 5,400.

Malfy Gin con Limone

Citrusy gins can be guilty of being a touch unidimensional, but there’s no denying that they are among the pleasantest ways to kickstart an evening. And Pernod Richard’s Malfy Gin Limone is up there with the best of them. The botanicals that go into the making of the gin include lemons grown around the sun-drenched Amalfi coast in southern Italy. The fresh gin exhibits a crisp, clean finish.

Pernod Richard's Malfy Gin con Limone; Rs 4,000

Ginarte

Distilled near Florence, Ginarte is inspired by art and several of the 13 botanicals that go into its making were commonly used by Renaissance painters to make pigments or dyes among other things. So you have calamint, which has served as a natural pigment; rubia, which was used as a vegetable red dye; indigo; and migonette whose roots were used to create yellow dyes. Besides juniper, which is vacuum-distilled, the gin also includes wild celery, lavender, elderflower, and pine needles. If you have a thing for bottles, the gin is also available in an absolutely smashing Frida Kahlo edition.

Ginarte; Mumbai (Rs 6,585); Delhi (Rs 6,090); and Bangalore (Rs 7,450).

Baagh Gin & Salud Cusp London Dry Gin

Chhota Hazri Spirits – chef Manu Chandra is among the co-founders – recently launched Baagh, a “modern Indian craft gin” that is citrus-forward and zesty. The botanicals it uses include Nagpur oranges and lime along with spices. Baagh is priced at Rs 1,950 in Mumbai.

Also on the shelves is a limited-edition craft gin from lifestyle brand Salud. The gin uses coriander, orange peel, and hibiscus along with juniper in its London Dry gin.

Salud Cusp London Dry Gin; Rs 3,450 in Goa and Rs 4,950 in Bangalore.