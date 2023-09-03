Tripura ex-CM criticises 'one nation, one election' panel

Bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has slammed the Centre for the formation of a panel to explore the feasibility of 'one nation, one election' and calling a special Parliament session this month, stating that the BJP is "scared" of the opposition bloc INDIA. Sarkar, the CPI(M) politburo member, claimed that the "Centre is reportedly planning to bring a new bill in the Lok Sabha to implement 'one nation, one election' idea".

"The Narendra Modi government has convened a special session of Parliament without unfolding the agenda just a few days after the conclusion of the Monsoon session. In a democracy, the government can convene such a special session but what is the motive? The Centre is reportedly planning to bring a new bill to implement the 'one nation, one election' idea," he said on Saturday during an election rally at Manaipathar under the Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district.

Bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.

Sarkar also claimed that the BJP is "apprehensive" about the electoral outcome in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "They are scared of the opposition alliance INDIA. It will be tough for the BJP to return to Delhi if the saffron party faces defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. That's the reason, it contemplates to push one nation one idea before the next general elections," the CPI(M) leader said.

The Centre has constituted the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election'. The move comes after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

In Tripura, the BJP's vote share has reduced from 51 per cent in 2018 to 39 per cent in the 2023 Assembly elections and its seat count has also slipped from 46 to 33 during the period, Sarkar added.