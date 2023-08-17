Three reasons why 2024 is not like the 2004 elections

The 2024 would not be a one-sided election. A united opposition (INDIA coalition) can certainly pose a challenge to the BJP if a seat-sharing arrangement is worked out amicably.

There is a popular belief that if a National Democratic Alliance government headed by a popular Prime Minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee could be defeated in 2004 by the opposition, which was not even united, fronted by Congress which had a very weak leadership then, why can’t a popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi be defeated in 2024 by the united opposition now named as INDIA. There are claims and counterclaims for whether 2004 could be repeated in 2024 or not, but in my opinion it is extremely difficult to repeat 2004 in 2024.

It is true that the popular narrative at the moment is more or less similar to what it was in 2004. The present government seems very popular, headed by a popular Prime Minister. Defeating the present Narendra Modi-led BJP government seems to be extremely difficult. Similarly, in 2004 hardly anyone had imagined BJP losing the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

During the 2004 Lok Sabha election, none of the opinion polls or exit polls gave any hint of BJP’s likelihood of losing the election. But BJP lost despite the prevalent narrative in favour of it, and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) formed the government in 2004. So why can’t history repeat, goes the argument.

I think defeating BJP in 2024 is going to be a tough task for the opposition. Reasons are simple, the scenario for 2024 is very different from what it was in 2004. Here is some evidence to offer to strengthen my argument.

One: Congress Weaker, BJP Stronger

The Congress was in opposition before the 2004 Lok Sabha election, same is the case when Lok Sabha elections will take place in 2024. But the political clout of the Congress before the 2004 Lok Sabha election was much bigger compared to its political clout at present.

Even though Congress was in opposition at the Centre, it had governments (either on its own or in alliance) in 11 states. The BJP was the ruling party only in six states (alone or in alliance). The situation in 2023 is very different, the Congress is in power (alone or partner in the ruling coalition) in seven states.

On the other, the BJP is the ruling party either alone or in alliance in 11 states. Clearly in this respect 2024 does not seem to be anywhere close to 2004 situation.

Though the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was in power at the time of 2004 Lok Sabha election, and Congress was out of power, Congress enjoyed a much wider support base than the BJP. The BJP had 182 seats in the Lok Sabha and Congress had 114 MPs in Lok Sabha, but Congress vote share was 28 percent while BJP’s vote share was 24 percent.

This is not the case in 2024. The Congress is not only out of power; it also enjoys lesser support (19.6 percent votes) compared to the BJP (37.3 percent) in national elections.

Two: Modi’s Popularity

There is no denial that Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a popular leader. But the evidence from the Lokniti-CSDS survey suggests that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current popularity surpasses Vajpayee’s popularity of his times.

During the 2004 survey, 38 percent Indians preferred Vajpayee as the Prime Minister, but during the 2023 survey (May), 44 percent of Indians preferred having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. Evidence from Lokniti-CSDS surveys clearly indicate, Narendra Modi’s popularity adds a great strength for the BJP.

This was true of Vajpayee too but not to the extent that Narendra Modi’s popularity has been an asset for the BJP during the past decade.

Three: Nationalism, ‘Sabka Vikas’

There are clear signs of common people being burdened with rising prices and increasing unemployment. Survey after survey, people have expressed concern about increasing prices of essential commodities and rising unemployment.

At present, the situation regarding price rise and growing unemployment is certainly grim, but BJP has been able to overcome this anxiety of the people by a bigger narrative of nationalism which a large number of voters seems to have accepted at the moment.

Evidence from the surveys conducted during the recent round of assembly elections in various states suggest that the voting decision of a large number of voters is not being shaped by their concern about price rise and unemployment, but by their nationalistic feelings. This kind of nationalist feeling was not present in 2004. So in this respect too, 2024 is different from 2004.

The findings of the Lokniti-CSDS survey also indicated that on the economic front, people were more critical of the Vajpayee government compared to the Modi government. Like the present Narendra Modi government, the Vajpayee government also claimed to have ushered in a new era of development between 1999 and 2004.

But the survey conducted during 2004 indicated that 43 percent people believed only the rich people had benefited, while the May 2023 survey indicated that only 36 percent people believe the same. Conversely, in 2023, 38 percent people believe that there has been development for all (Sabka Vikas), while a similar opinion was shared by only 27 percent people in 2004. This finding also indicates that 2023 is not 2004 and repeating 2004 in 2023 is not going to be easy for the united opposition.

This does not mean that 2024 would be a one-sided election. A united opposition (INDIA coalition) can certainly pose a challenge to the BJP if a seat-sharing arrangement is worked out amicably. A divided opposition might mean a resounding victory for the BJP even in 2024.

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). He is also a Political Analyst. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.