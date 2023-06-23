English
    Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar we will win country: Mallikarjun Kharge to Congress workers

    Addressing party workers and leaders at the Congress office here, Kharge lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    PTI
    June 23, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged party workers to set aside their differences and fight the 2024 general elections unitedly, asserting that "if we win in Bihar, we will win the country".

    "Bihar can never leave our ideology. If we win Bihar we will win in the country. Put aside all differences and stay united to save the country," he asserted.

    He added, "We thought of speaking with leaders of all parties to take a step forward. We, therefore, are here for the meeting."

    PTI
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 11:47 am