Road to 2024: Is Rahul's oratory a weak point for the Opposition?

Congress supporters were left a tad disappointed by star campaigner Rahul Gandhi’s speech, which lacked firepower and didn’t live up to expectations.

The three-day no-confidence motion (NCM) debate in Lok Sabha has in a way set the tone for the general elections in 2024. While the strengths and weaknesses of both NDA and INDIA alliances were quite visible, both blocs also attempted to set the narrative for next year’s grand finale.

However, supporters of Congress were left a tad disappointed by star campaigner Rahul Gandhi’s speech, which lacked firepower and didn’t live up to expectations. He failed to deliver the punch to the ruling party on the Manipur issue on which the BJP was already on the backfoot.

Losing The Way

Rahul spent a lot of time on his learnings from Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) which started almost a year ago and ended in January this year. Some of this was a repetition as he has already shared his experiences in many interviews earlier. His speech lacked structure unlike his colleague Gaurav Gogoi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Despite visiting Manipur and having a first-hand feel of the ground situation he couldn’t pin the government down with a detailed account, historical/current perspective, or the failures of the Modi government in ensuring peace and order. His emotional outburst doesn't seem to have worked with the audience.

48 percent respondents in a C-Voter survey feel that it was Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi who benefitted from the NCM, the corresponding number for Rahul is 20 percent. The PM was leading even amongst opposition supporters by 31 percent: 29 percent on this question.

Rahul’s 20 percent is even lower than his popularity ratings on various surveys. In one survey carried out by CSDS in May 2023, 27 percent wanted to see Rahul as PM in 2024, suggesting that his performance in Parliament was lacklustre, not convincing, even to his supporters.

Why Speeches Matter

Where 62 percent respondents wanted President’s Rule before the NCM in a July survey of C-Voter, now 46 percent respondents say that the impact of Manipur discussion on the PM's image is better/stronger, highlighting Rahul’s failure to convert an opportunity which was there for the taking.

Rahul thinks perhaps in English, because of his foreign education, and therefore errs in translation. The “Bharat mata ki hatya hui” (India has been murdered) could have been rephrased as “Bharat mata ko thes pahunchi hai” (India has been hurt).

There is negative sentiment on this statement with 56 percent saying it was wrong versus 36 percent who said it was right.

Research by UK political scientists Torun Dewan and David P. Myatt suggests that a leader's influence increases with judgment (sense of direction) and ability to convey ideas (clarity of communication).

Politics And Oratory

Good oratory skills are very important for any leader, this is where Modi scores well above Rahul, better delivery, punch, and command over Hindi, which is the language understood by the highest number of people in India.

When youth in a Delhi University survey were asked what is the one thing they like about Modi, 16 percent listed his oratory skills. At a pan-India level, including all age groups, this number is even higher at 25 percent.

That is Modi’s biggest strength. A leader needs to be a good communicator, so that when he or she speaks with focus and clarity, the message is understood and lapped up by the people.

On the other hand, oratory skills do not feature in the Top 10 things which people like about Rahul. People like Rahul more for his persistence, inclusiveness, dedication etc. Many commentators believe he is better at dialogue but not monologue/speeches.

That’s probably why we see him comfortable/at ease mingling with the public in the BJY and taking questions in press conferences. In a long campaign that will require him to deliver hundreds of speeches, his delivery can become a weak point for Congress and the INDIA bloc.

The PM once again showed his mastery over his craft in the No-Confidence Motion. Leave alone the PM, Rahul couldn’t even beat Amit Shah who also used to be not a great orator in Hindi, but has worked hard on this aspect.

Weakness That Needs Fixing

A general complaint from Congress leaders is that Rahul doesn’t read inputs shared by local teams while campaigning. He goes on a tangent and speaks on issues that he is comfortable with. On the other hand it's said that the PM practices his speeches very hard.

A leader with perfect clarity enjoys greater influence than one with a perfect sense of direction. When followers choose how much attention to pay to leaders, they listen only to the most coherent communicators.

Rahul needs to work on this weakness: The positive part for him is that 9 percent respondents believe he is hardworking and dedicated, which should help him hone his skills to match Modi.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.