Road to 2024: Does a high or low GDP growth rate affect election outcomes?

There is a large body of research on political economy that examines empirically the relationship between the economy and elections. Studies on voter behaviour have examined the macrolevel relationship between economic performance and vote shares or the microlevel relationship between individual perceptions and vote choice and found evidence consistent with “economic voting” at both levels.

The basic mechanism of voting implied by the performance-based view is straightforward as per Michael Becher and Michael Donnelly. Voters observe objective economic performance, evaluate it, and use those evaluations to judge whether to vote for or against the incumbent government.

Economic Growth And Governments

Computing the average GDP growth under various Prime Ministerial tenures from 1971, as prior to that Congress was relatively unchallenged, we observe the following pattern.

The average GDP growth in the last 52 years has been 5.38 percent. Of the 13 party/government terms since then, almost three-fourth – nine governments – have registered economic growth higher than this average growth of 5.38 percent.

GDP Growth And Electoral Outcomes

Of the four terms which recorded lower than average economic growth, there are two surprises here: One spanned the tenure of the “architect of economic reforms” PV Narasimha Rao (he had inherited an economy engulfed by economic crisis) and the other involves Narendra Modi in his second term (impacted by COVID).

Strong Impact On Poll Outcomes

Of the twelve election cycles considered from 1971-1977 (2019-20223 not considered as Narendra Modi in his second term is yet to face elections, due next year), six of these involved Prime Ministers who presided over governments which registered lower growth than their predecessor and another six higher growth. So it is 50-50.

Interestingly, all the six incumbent governments which performed poorly compared to the government before the previous polls lost the elections: Indira Gandhi (1971-1977), Chaudhary Charan Singh (1979-1980), Chandra Shekhar (1990-1991), PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1996), AB Vajpayee (3rd term, 1999-2004) and Manmohan Singh (2nd term, 2009-2014).

A caveat is in order here, since we have compared election cycles. The tenures of governments for which average GDP growth has been considered is not the same, as some governments could not complete their full five year term, and some Prime Ministers shared the election cycle (eg: Morarji Desai and Charan Singh, VP Singh and Chandra Shekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral).

Of the six election cycles where Prime Ministers/incumbent governments recorded better GDP rates compared to previous term governments, four won the elections – Congress in 1984, Vajpayee (1998-99), Manmohan (2004-2009) and Narendra Modi (2014-2019).

Both Rajiv Gandhi and IK Gujral lost despite registering higher growth than the government before the previous elections: Rajiv due to Bofors and Gujral due to the fact that he led a ragtag coalition.

So in ten out of 12 elections, voters rewarded/punished governments for good/poor economic growth records. That’s a good enough correlation.

Voters punished all the six governments which recorded lesser growth compared to previous term and rewarded four out of six governments which performed better.

Global Trends

Both India and the UK held their elections pre-COVID, and both Johnson and Modi were rewarded for higher economic growth during their terms.

Post-COVID, many countries witnessed negative GDP growth due to collapse of economic activity. Out of 195 economies, 164 economies have seen a negative growth rate in 2020 with world GDP declining by 3.1 percent and the global economy beginning to rebound in 2021.

Four influential countries went to polls after the COVID pandemic: the US, France, Turkey and Canada. Of these, three countries - Turkey, Canada and USA - recorded a lower average GDP growth compared to previous tenure.

Two of the incumbents, Erdogan (Turkey) and Trudeau (Canada), managed to retain power despite lower GDP growth, indicative of the public taking into account the impact pandemic had on economic growth.

However, in the US, Trump was not that lucky. In France, Macron defeated Le Pen in a runoff, thanks partly to slightly better economic growth.

This suggests that in a post-COVID scenario, voters have been lenient and accommodative of tenures recording low economic growth due to the impact of pandemic, which they perhaps see as a once-in-a-lifetime calamity or an act of god which cannot be blamed on a human or a government.

Economy-Election Links Weakening?

A cross-country analysis by Larry Bartels of Vanderbilt University, looking at 2007-11, found that each extra percentage point of GDP growth in the four quarters before an election was associated with a rise of 1 percent in the incumbent party’s vote share.

However, the same study shows that voters care less than they used to about the economy’s immediate impact on their wallets. But they care more than ever about how the economy shapes their identity—their sense of security, and their freedom.

On top of this, the impact of COVID, complicates the linkages between economic growth and election outcomes. While growth has suffered, countries across the globe have taken measures like cash support and incentives to minimise the impact on the poor.

In Modi’s second term, India has so far recorded a GDP growth of less than half of his first term, though growth has now picked up in the final year of his second term and is making much of the world look up to the India growth story now.

Or will the COVID shock impact his return to power? Has the free additional ration distribution to 80 crore people, increased NREGA spending in the two COVID years, cash transfers to women (Rs 30,000 crore), negated the low growth then?

Moreover, is the pandemic phase too far behind in the past now as new trends like higher growth and higher inflation create new voter dynamics? Only time will tell.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.