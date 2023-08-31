Road To 2024: Both BJP and Opposition want a Bharat versus India contest of their choosing

Politics is the art of managing contradictions and BJP so far has been able to do so miraculously well. But cracks have begun to appear.

The contest for 2024 is heating up with the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai. Interestingly, both N.D.A and I.N.D.I.A blocs wish to make 2024 a “Bharat versus India” contest.

When the opposition bloc was named “INDIA” a war broke out between BJP and Congress with some leaders/supporters of the ruling party saying that "India" represents a “colonial” legacy while “Bharat” was the deep-rooted cultural and historical heritage of our country. The INDIA bloc added “Jeetega Bharat” as the tagline of the alliance amid a furious India versus Bharat debate.

Bharat Vs India In Voting Patterns

India has since Independence seen skewed development between the perceived "rural Bharat" and "urbanised India". The poor reside largely in rural India while the middle and rich class in urban India. While India is today the fifth largest economy, it ranks 128th in terms of per capita income.

This has resulted in a high level of inequality in society, with per capita income of urban India more than double of rural. This has been a source of simmering unease with political parties exploiting it over the years and has affected voting patterns.

While the very poor voted in higher numbers for the Congress in 2004 general elections (27 percent vs 18 percent for BJP), BJP retained its lead amongst the rich class (30 percent vs 25 percent for Congress). In 2009, Congress lead over BJP amongst the very poor was high at 11 percentage points, and lower at just 4 percent amongst the rich class.

BJP was branded earlier as a party of the middle class and the rich. In 2014, true to its reputation, the party enjoyed a massive lead of 18 percent amongst the rich class while it was only 7 percent amongst the very poor.

Modi Gives BJP Pro-Poor Image

Over the years, Prime Minister Modi’s pro-poor schemes have rebranded the party as a champion of the poor while at the same time holding onto its middle/rich class support. Consequently, in 2019, BJP enjoyed a lead of 19-20 percentage points amongst all the socioeconomic classes.

The needs, wants, desires of the poor, middle class and rich are very different. The poor are still grappling with basic needs of food, shelter and clothing, health and education. Schemes like free ration distribution, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are aimed at the upliftment of the poor. They aspire to become the “neo-middle class”.

On the other hand, the middle and rich class is not driven by ideology but aspiration. They desire a reduced role of the state in the economy and a greater role for the private sector, of stock markets touching new heights, world class infrastructure, and a stronger image of India globally.

Economic Woes Surfacing?

Politics is the art of managing contradictions and BJP so far has been able to do so miraculously well. But cracks have begun to appear. The INDIA bloc plans to raise issues which are affecting Bharat, such as inflation (high prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, food items), unemployment, poverty and agricultural distress.

In the C-Voter Mood of the Nation survey, 34 percent (the highest) opined that Modi has not at all been able to generate jobs, another 22 percent said he has been able to generate little jobs. Meanwhile, 72 percent termed the unemployment situation as serious.

While Modi enjoyed a lead of 15 percent against Manmohan Singh in handling the economy at the beginning of the year, it has reduced to 2 percent currently, signifying economic distress.

While 31 percent respondents said the Indian economy will improve, 26 percent felt it will remain the same while 38 percent said it will deteriorate in the next six months. 62 percent respondents said it is difficult to manage their current expenses versus last year while 27 percent said it is up but manageable. A majority 55 percent opined that big businesses have benefited from Modi government policies.

Can Opposition Woo Back The Poor?

The middle class is the fastest-growing major segment of the Indian population rising at 6.3 percent per year between 1995 and 2021. It now represents 31 percent of the population and provides BJP a big buffer. The turnout of the middle class is the highest (70 percent) versus 66 percent of poor and very poor.

Though inflation is a big issue, average price rise has been lower in Modi’s tenure versus Manmohan Singh’s term by 2-3 percentage points. However, average GDP growth across nine years of the Modi government has been lower by 1.1 percentage points against the 10 years of UPA-1 and 2. There is a strong correlation between low growth and electoral results in India.

The challenge for the INDIA bloc is to woo the poor reeling under the impact of economic distress. Can it communicate its guarantees to the booth level, can it present itself as a viable alternative, and create the narrative that Modi government policies help the rich and not the poor? Only time will tell.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.