Rahul Gandhi coined opposition front's title 'INDIA', endorsed by Mamata, Stalin

Rahul Gandhi

The opposition front of 26 parties in Bengaluru on July 18 was titled "INDIA," a decision taken by Congress leader and disqualified Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi.

Sources mentioned that during the discussions to choose a name, Rahul Gandhi expressed, "Ladayi kis ke liye hai, akraman kis par ho raha hai. Desh ke logon pe (Who is the fight for, and who is the aggression targeting? It's the people of the country) Let’s call it India. It’s a fight between India and the BJP."

His remarks were immediately endorsed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Afterwards, the decision was accepted unanimously, and the leaders then worked on creating a full form.

The opposition leaders also expressed their interest in appointing former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the convenor of an 11-member coordination committee, which will be established later, according to sources.

However, Sonia Gandhi remained tight-lipped and did not express agreement or disagreement. It was suggested that the decision might be taken later.

The coordination committee's meeting will address matters such as seat sharing, a common minimum program, and discussions on the chief ministerial candidate, as per sources.

The next meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Maharashtra to plan further strategies leading up to the 2024 general elections.

In a joint statement, the party leaders also alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of the polity, as the role of governors and lieutenant governors in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms.

“The brazen misuse of agencies by the BJP government against political rivals is undermining our democracy. Legitimate needs, requirements, and entitlements of non-BJP ruled states are being actively denied by the Centre,” the statement adds.