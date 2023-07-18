Opposition front 'INDIA' unites to defeat BJP and promote Inclusive India

Opposition parties' front (INDIA) voices support for implementing Caste Census.

The opposition front of 26 parties, which has been named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), issued a joint declaration on July 18, expressing its commitment to defeating the hatred and violence that is “manufactured” against minorities, as well as stopping the rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals, and Kashmiri Pandits.

“We resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice, and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined,” reads the joint statement.

In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, leaders of the 26 parties have united to devise a strategy aimed at defeating the BJP government led by Narendra Modi.

A two-day meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 to discuss and plan the approach. The leaders have expressed concern regarding the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur.

“The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation,” said the leaders in the statement.

In the joint statement, the party leaders have also alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of the polity, as the role of governors and lieutenant governors in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms.

“The brazen misuse of agencies by the BJP government against political rivals is undermining our democracy. Legitimate needs, requirements, and entitlements of non-BJP ruled states are being actively denied by the Centre,” the statement adds.

Leaders said that they have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities, stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and Kashmiri Pandits, and demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally, and economically backward communities.

The statement also mentions that the parties have resolved, as a first step, to implement the Caste Census.

“We resolve to fight the systemic conspiracy by BJP to target, persecute, and suppress our fellow Indians. Their poisonous campaign of hate has led to vicious violence against all those opposed to the ruling party and its divisive ideology,” the joint statement mentions.