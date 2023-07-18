Opposition alliance 'INDIA' to hold next meet in Mumbai; coordination committee to be set up

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a joint press conference of the opposition parties (PTI photo)

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on July 18, announced they would hold their next meeting in Mumbai, where the alliance will finalise members of the coordination committee.

The alliance, with consensus of all 26 political parties, has been named as 'INDIA' or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

The Opposition leaders said that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up to facilitate the alliance's working, and "members of the committee will be decided in the next meeting".

"This was our second successful meeting today. The country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family. The next meeting of this alliance will be in Mumbai," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance of the 26 Opposition parties has rattled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the extend that they are "trying to revive" the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Referring to the NDA meeting called by the BJP in the national capital today, Kharge said, "NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier, they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of Opposition parties".

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who also attended the meeting in Bengaluru, said the fight is not between two political formations but "it is to defend the idea of India".

"If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It's a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Opposition parties have joined hands to counter the spread of hatred in the country. "In the last 9 years, PM Modi could have done a lot of things but he destroyed all the sectors. We have gathered here not for ourselves but to save the country from hatred," he said.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the meeting held today was "fruitful", and that "construction decision" related to the alliance will be taken in the days to come. "Today what we discussed, the outcome after this may be good for the people of this country," the West Bengal CM added.

The parties that attended the Opposition meeting included Congress, RJD, JD(U), AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), NCP (Sharad Pawar), SP, DMK, NC, PDP, JMM and IUML, among others.