    Number of parties under INDIA bloc is rising, so is their morale: Congress

    Queried on the possibility of Akali Dal and BSP chief Mayawati joining the opposition camp, Khera said the number of the constituent parties (under the INDIA bloc) has risen from 26 to 28 and in the coming days, more names will come.

    PTI
    August 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
    AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera

    AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the number of parties under the INDIA bloc is increasing and so is their morale.

    Speaking to reporters in Mumbai a day ahead of the alliance group's meeting, Khera said, "You will know that in the next two days, the number of parties, the level of confidence, and morale (of the opposition alliance) is going up. At the same time, there is fear in the Narendra Modi-led camp".

    Queried on the possibility of Akali Dal and BSP chief Mayawati joining the opposition camp, Khera said the number of the constituent parties (under the INDIA bloc) has risen from 26 to 28 and in the coming days, more names will come.

    "Many others who are now with NDA will join the INDIA alliance," he claimed.

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 11:20 pm

