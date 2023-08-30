No truck with INDIA, nor with NDA, Mayawati to go it alone in 2024 elections

Mayawati urged her party cadre to work to strengthen the organisation by organising small cadre-based meetings at villages

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on August 30 ruled out any possibility of an alliance with either the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). She said her party would go it solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Taking to X (formerly, Twitter), she said both the alliances consist mostly of parties that are “anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist" and her party has always fought against such forces.

“BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections by uniting crores of neglected/scattered society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the ‘jugaad’/ manipulation of the opponents. The media should not spread misconceptions again and again,” she said in a thread of posts in Hindi on X.

She urged her party cadre to work to strengthen the organisation by hosting small cadre-based meetings at villages to expand the support base among the 'Sarv Samaj'.

On August 29, the BSP said it had expelled senior leader Imran Masood, a prominent face of the party in western Uttar Pradesh. "In addition to this, the former MLA of Saharanpur, who was expelled from the BSP, is engrossed in praising the Congress and the top leaders of that party. This naturally raises the question among people as to why he left the former party in the first place and then joined another party. How can the public trust such individuals?" Mayawati wrote.

The NDA is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and consists of parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Lok Jan Shakti Party (led by Ram Vilas Paswan), and the National People’s Party (NPP). The INDIA alliance, on the other hand, is a cohort of Opposition parties united against the BJP, and includes parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).