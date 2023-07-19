INDIA nor NDA: The curious case of fence-sitters who may play kingmakers

Six major parties have stayed away from the two major political fronts – INDIA and NDA.

Six major parties have stayed away from the two major political fronts – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – in the run-up to the 2024 poll battle.

The NDA comprises 39 parties and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which came into existence on July 18 in Bengaluru, has 26 parties from across the country.

While many parties chose either to align with the ruling NDA or opposition INDIA, six major parties have refrained from joining either side.

These parties include the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Waiting for Assembly polls

Political commentators say these parties do not have significant ideological differences with the opposition front INDIA. They opined that many of these parties are strategically waiting for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, to assess the political landscape and act accordingly.

Their decisions and actions are expected to be more definitive after these elections take place.

“These parties seem to have stayed away due to sheer opportunism, political compulsions, or a combination of both,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

“The BSP will assess the political scenario in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, while the BRS will make a decision after the conclusion of the Telangana elections,” he added.

In Telangana, the BRS, despite being in opposition to the BJP, chose not to attend the two-day meeting of opposition parties held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

The party’s absence was attributed to the lack of an invitation. Similarly, the YSRCP, which has experienced a fluctuating relationship with the BJP, was not invited to the NDA meeting held in Delhi on July 18.

Owaisi, whither?

“AIMIM was previously part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) but Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi aspires to have a prominent role. He will not join the NDA but there is a possibility of him engaging in negotiations with the INDIA front following the 2024 general elections if they achieve a strong performance,” said Kidwai.

Commenting on the YSRCP, TDP, and BJD, he said that these parties are keeping a distance with the intention of waiting for someone to reach out and make an offer.

“There are chances that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi could handle the situation well with YSRCP chairperson YS Vijayamma. Similarly, if a non-Congress leader attempts to engage in a dialogue with them, the TDP and BJD might consider joining the INDIA fold,” said Kidwai.

Congress is in a pole position

The Congress party stands as the leading force within the opposition alliance, commanding the highest number of seats with a total of 80 MPs (49 in Lok Sabha and 31 in Rajya Sabha). It enjoys independent governance in four states—Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh—and actively participates as a coalition partner in the ruling governments of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

Another political analyst, Niranjan Sahoo, said that these parties will assume the role of kingmakers, regardless of the level of competition posed by the INDIA front.

“Currently, these parties are striving to maintain a favourable relationship with the central government for several reasons. If the NDA’s position deteriorates, they would not hesitate to join the INDIA front. However, it is worth noting that parties like YSRCP and BJD have previously supported various decisions of the BJP,” said Sahoo.

He also remarked that the TDP holds limited political significance in Andhra Pradesh, having suffered setbacks due to the success of the YSRCP. Sahoo added that the party is primarily focused on maintaining its relevance and stability.