INDIA bloc meeting: Seat sharing, coordination committee on agenda

The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai, with the unveiling of the logo.

The Opposition front of 26 parties, which has been named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will convene a two-day meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The agenda of the meeting is to hold discussions on seat sharing, the formation of an 11-member coordination committee, the appointment of conveners, and the foothold of regional parties.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to be announced as the head of the coordination committee, which will have members from different parties, said sources.

The coordination committee will be the main force that will work for months to ensure the Opposition bloc INDIA makes its presence stronger in all states.

The committee will also focus on solving the differences at the regional level, bringing together two or more political parties that wield significant influence within a particular state.

On the first day of the meeting scheduled on August 31, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be hosting the dinner. He will also be joined by the Nationalist Congress chief, Sharad Pawar.

With this third meeting, the Opposition front plans to devise a strategy aimed at defeating the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The first meeting of opposition parties was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Patna; the second was held in Bengaluru and hosted by the Congress.

During these two days, the party will also focus on discussing the polls in five states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The parties have already issued a joint declaration on July 18, expressing their commitment to defeating the hatred and violence that is “manufactured” against minorities, as well as stopping the rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals, and Kashmiri Pandits.

The joint opposition has also alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of the polity, as the role of governors and lieutenant governors in non-BJP-ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms.