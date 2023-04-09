Celebrating Kumar Gandharva’s birth centenary at NCPA

Hindustani classical singer’s Kumar Gandharva’s (1924-92) contribution to the world of music remains unparalleled. His birth centenary, therefore, is the perfect occasion to celebrate the legendary musician and his music that transcends boundaries. With many events planned across different cities in the country, Mumbai being the first, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) has conducted a two-day festival and seminar Kalajayee over this weekend.

On Saturday, music lovers in the city were left enthralled by a performance by vocalists Bhuvanesh Komkali and Ulhas Kashalkar and sitarist Niladri Kumar. Sunday’s programme includes a talk with speakers Shruti Sadolikar, Shama Bhate and Satyasheel Deshpande coordinated by Shashi Vyas. In the evening, there is a performance by Gandharva’s daughter and vocalist Kalapini Komkali, flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and vocalist Pandit Vyankatesh Kumar. A photographic exhibition on the legend is also on display at the venue and it also marks the occasion of the release of his biography Wah Ghar Sabse Nyara. The book, written by Dhruv Shukl, is available in Hindi but there will be an English translation later as well.

With many different events planned across the year in different cities, it has taken almost two years to put it together, his daughter Kalapini Komkali tells us. “Legends such as Kumar Gandharva are born once in a thousand years. We wanted to celebrate his life with a series of events so that music lovers can enjoy a bouquet of artists from different gharanas,” she says. Some of the other cities in which the event is expected to take place include Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi and Varanasi among others.

The musical genius who was born near Belgaum in Karnataka spent 14 years of his early life in then Bombay, learning the nuances and understanding the intricacies of Indian classical music — the reason that the festival started from this city.

Known for his radical thinking, he was a non-conformist who made bold attempts at assimilating the best, from both art and folk music traditions. No wonder that his name is etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian music as one of the most outstanding vocalists and composers of the 20th century.

