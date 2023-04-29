 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A juicy 4,000-year-old story and must-try offbeat pickles

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:12 AM IST

Pickling, which started as a way to keep food fresh for an extended period of time, has now become the most popular condiment on the table. Here's a little about its journey and some unique Indian pickles.

A small amount of achaar can add a delectable punch to any meal. (Photo: Harshad Khandare via Unsplash)

Pickles are said to have been one of Cleopatra’s well-kept beauty secrets. Her lover Julius Caesar even fed it to his troops in the belief that it would make them stronger. But cucumbers were first soaked in an acidic brine by the ancient Mesopotamians more than 4,000 years ago as a means of preserving them. Since then, pickles have been a staple in cultures throughout the world. In addition to filling the bellies of hungry sailors and travellers, pickles gave families something to eat in the chilly winter months.

Fascinating journey

Parinita Salian Crasta's raw mango pickle.

Though the word ‘pickle’ comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine, achaar is widely considered to be of Persian origin. Āchār in Persian is defined as ‘powdered or salted meats, pickles, or fruits preserved in salt, vinegar, honey, or syrup.’ The English carried their technique for making sweet pickles with vinegar and sugar to the New World. In the meanwhile, East Europeans brought with them different varieties of lacto-fermented cabbage, or sauerkraut. The French accompany hefty pâtés and pungent cheeses with small, spicy cornichons. Pickles of many kinds, including peppers, olives, and lemons are eaten with every meal in West Asia. Russians, among other things, pickle tomatoes. The Japanese pickle plums and daikon, the Italians pickle eggplants and peppers, and the Koreans have their kimchi. But unlike Western pickles that are purely vegetables and fruits in brine and vinegar, Indian pickles are laced with numerous spices, herbs and a lot of oil. In India, even a small amount of achar can add a delectable punch and help finish off a boring meal in no time.