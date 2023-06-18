Thailand’s masterchef Vina curates food festival in Mumbai

(Clockwise from right) Thai master chef Vina; mango sticky rice; Thai green curry; Pad ka prao; Yum woon sen; Som tam with prawns; Pad thai.

Over the years, Thai cuisine has been influenced by neighbouring countries like India, Malaysia and China and that has become the crux of its diverse culinary history. And that, probably, is the reason why the cuisine has a strong fan-base here. Keeping that in mind, The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, is celebrating the culture and flavours of Thailand with their 10-day food festival ‘Taste Of Thai’ that is on till June 25. Celebrity Thai chef, Chef Vina who is also a part of Masterchef Thailand, is here in Mumbai for this. In an exclusive conversation she takes us on a gastronomic voyage as she talks about the festival, the special cuisine she has curated and her love for Indian food. Edited excerpts:

Pad Thai.

Tell us about the ongoing food festival and your collaboration with Hotel Marine Plaza in Mumbai.

Sawadee Kha and Namaste! This (festival) is special, right from appetisers, soups, salads, main courses, to desserts. The menu has been meticulously curated by me to present the best of Thai cuisine. The Thai government supports me to showcase authentic Thai food and culture. There are preparations like the aromatic Poh Pia Tod (spring rolls) and the delectable Phat Kaphrao (spicy Thai basil sauce), to soups like Tom Yum Phak. For the main course, Gaeng Kiew Waan, Jasmine Rice, and more are a must-try and desserts like Thaptim Krop (Water chestnut in coconut), Woon Linchi (Lychee jelly) and Sakhu Maphrao (Sago in coconut cream). It’s been great collaborating with Hotel Marine Plaza. All the chefs here are wonderful, and they welcomed me just like family.

Thai Green Curry.

What is that one important thing about Thai cuisine that you wish everyone in India needs to know?

Thai food is extremely healthy. We like to use excess lemon, chili, garlic, coconut and herbs in our food and our signature dishes are the red and green Thai curry and our authentic raw papaya salad. The unique thing is that we don’t usually use just meat or only just vegetables, we use them together and we like healthy and spicy food. We like to smell our food before we eat anything and so flavours are essential. In Thailand, we always eat greens and healthy food that is good for our skin, and heart. Most people here in India love Thai Green Curry, and that is my signature dish. I make it with vegetables but not too spicy. Normally in Thai food, we put a lot of garlic and onion, but Jain people here, especially in Surat and Ahmedabad, won’t eat that, so my green curry is good for them.

What are your personal favourites?

Papaya salad is my favourite. I can eat it all day. And another favourite is Chicken Phat Kaphrao that is made with Thai sweet basil, garlic, chili, broccoli, mushroom and served with rice. We used to eat it as children.

Pad Ka Prao.

What makes Thai cuisine different from other Asian foods?

I feel our food is different because of its distinctive fragrance. It has a lot of aroma and is healthy, spicy, lemony and mixed together it is delicious. Another difference is that in Thailand, we don’t have starters and main courses, we have all the food together. Normally, Indian and Thai food is similar. You have similar ingredients and use a lot of aromatics and herbs in your food like us. The difference is our rice, our Thai rice isn’t like Basmati, it is very soft, has shorter grains and smells good. Basmati is too strong for us.

Som Tam with Prawns.

What is the most challenging thing about this profession?

I have to face challenges every single day especially when I have to teach Chefs how to cook! Women are good cooks and are strong, too. You must be very strong to be in this profession. There is too much heat, and we must stand constantly for 10 -12 hours, and control 20-50 people. One lady controlling so many men is tough because they usually don’t take it well that you are a better cook than them and know more than them. Men never listen to a woman chef (laughs).

Yum Woon Sen.

You always wanted to be a chef?

My family had a restaurant. But when I was a child, I didn’t want to be a chef and would run away if my mother asked me to work there. But later I realised I loved cooking. To be a chef, everything depends on the hand and the heart. Normally women prefer bakeries because work in restaurants is very difficult.

Mango sticky rice

What do you love about Indian food?

I love mutton masala and Kerala’s appam. The first time I was here I had pani puri and loved it but then I had to go to the hospital because I had an upset stomach. I like south Indian cuisine, Kerala food. I love jalebi! I can eat a lot of jalebis at one go.