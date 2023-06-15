Patanjali Foods to launch premium products in Delhi on June 15

Baba Ramdev

Ramdev is launching a range of premium products in a press conference in New Delhi on June 15. Patanjali Foods Limited plans to launch these products under its high-growth vision.

The products to be launched are Nutrela Sports range of natural nutraceuticals, Nutrela MaxxNuts range of premium dry fruits, Nutrela MaxxMillets - the millet choco cereal and Patanjali Premium Biscuit range - 7 grain/Ragi/digestive.

“The launch of these world-class products will take the company to the next level and will enrich the realisation of the high potential of India's ost trusted brand Patanjali and Nutrela”, said SK Tijarawala, the company spokesperson.

Patanjali expects a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years with the new product launch.

“The launch will further the contribution of food and FMCG business into the bucket of overall revenue and EBITA of the company,” Tijarawala said.