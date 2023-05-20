Jackfruit: How the jack of all fruits became the superfood of all

Jackfruit has a spiky green jacket with a soft, fleshy centre. (Photo: Rakeem Burrell via Unsplash)

Halasina kayi aka jackfruit holds a special place in my heart. It used to be the highlight of every summer vacation to my hometown Mangalore. While the suspended spiky monster was lowered, newspaper sheets would be spread and a large kitchen sickle would be lavishly oiled with coconut oil to rip open the fruit. The kids watched with bated breath as the men pulled out the gooey fruit from its tightly held tentacles. The whole house would reverberate with the sweet smell of the fruit which would be devoured instantly. The seeds were boiled and made into a side dish to be had with rice later in the evening. The spiky green jacket was fed to the cattle.

The lesser-known story of jackfruit

Jackfruit has been grown in the Indian subcontinent for little more than 5,000 years, and has a fascinating lineage. Around 300 BC, Greek philosopher Theophrastus wrote about a “wonderfully sweet and large fruit used for food by the sages of India who wear no clothes." He was mostly referring to jackfruit. As for the name "jackfruit", it most likely emerged from what the Portuguese called "jaca", which was probably a version of a name used in southern India, "chakka pazham".

Jackfruit has other names, too: kathal in northern India, kothaal in Assam and phanas in Maharashtra. It’s lovingly called kanun in Thailand and nangka in Malaysia. The best part of the tree is that it’s extremely low maintenance. In India no one really grows or cultivates them. It’s just there in our backyard or in the neighbourhood somewhere. Even the timber from the tree is used for furniture and musical instruments.

Fruit mafia

The fleshy petals of jackfruit. (Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Unsplash)

Malayalis adore the humble ‘chakka’ and is the official state fruit. In Kerala my maternal grandmother made chakka pradhaman a sort of halwa using the fruit while chips, curries and even ice cream from the bulbous fruit is common in the state. In Karnataka the fruit is turned into a papad to be had as a tea-time snack. Goans pulverise the flesh and dry it for days to make a yummy fruit leather. The tender seeds are paired with grated coconut and shrimp to make a subzi while the leaves are used to steam sweet rice.

Jackfruit in its raw form is just as popular in the north as it is in the south of the country. “We cook raw jackfruit in the same way we make mutton — with khada masalas and browned onions. It tastes delicious with ghee-laden phulkas,” says interior designer Amisha Sharma. Interestingly, raw jackfruit is called gachh patha meaning tree goat (mutton that grows on a tree) in Bengali. They make two version of echorer dalna or Bengali style jackfruit curry — a niramish or vegetarian curry with no onion or garlic) and another that is flavoured with chingri, i.e. shrimps. “Just the thought of echorer dalna with green mango tok dal and rice makes my mouth water. The addition of potato gives the curry a nice taste and texture,” says Sayonti Mukerjee. Kathal biryani is a akin to a feast at the Khan residence in Lucknow. “It would traditionally be made by the men in the house. Dad would marinate jackfruit chunks with curd and spices and cook it in the parda style with a sealed pot,” says Ayesha Khan a home maker from the city. In Assam the fruit is mixed with tender pumpkin leaves to make an exotic side dish called kothal guti lau pat khar.

Jackfruit nachos made by Wakao Foods.

Yes, dealing with a jackfruit which is the largest fruit in the world is difficult. Once you have wrestled through its rough and spiky exterior there’s the white sticky mess inside that rivals the bonding power of Fevicol. The trick here is to oil the fingers. But once the hurdles are cleared the ‘fleshy petals’ are an exotic treat for the taste buds and worth the excruciating labour. These days the fruit is even available in ready-to-eat avatar in super markets and on roadside carts. “India produces around 1.6 million-tonnes of jackfruit every year, 70 per cent of which goes to waste,” says Sairaj Dhond founder of Goa-based Wakao Foods which launched jackfruit-based ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook mock meat in 2020. The company recently shipped 12 tonnes of the fruit to the US.

Soul food to sexy superfood

Jackfruit bharta with peanut butter curry and Malabar paratha at Tresind Mumbai.

Raw jackfruit has morphed into the meat-substitute darling of vegans and vegetarians which was earlier restricted to soya chunks and mushrooms. It’s stringy texture makes it a good vegan substitute for pulled pork or chicken. “The fruit has a hard bite like meat and like meat it absorbs the spices. We use it to make a bharta paired with peanut butter curry,” says Sarfaraz Ahmed, Head Chef at Trèsind Mumbai. At the vegetarian Asian restaurant Plural in Mumbai raw jackfruit skewers served with meso peanut dip are a rage. Burrow at BKC does a steak version with root vegetables and a jerk dip. “The idea is to give vegetarians a dish rivalling non-veg steaks that are so popular, without the use of mock meat,” says founder and chef Yashasvi Modi. Asian-inspired deli Jade & Ginger does a rendang version where the raw fruit is slow-cooked with spices and then sandwiched between a sub with a generous dressing of lime mayo and garnished with wanton chips.

Jackfruit's stringy texture makes it a great meat alternative. (Photo: Nadine Primeau via Unsplash)

Alnas Chakka restaurant in the Malappuram district of Kerala has over 40 jackfruit items on its menu — milkshakes, squashes, cakes, jackfruit seed-based pickles and chutney powders, papadams, unniyappams, barfis, cutlets, samosas… There’s also chakka coffee at the restaurant which is owned by husband-wife duo Shaji and Shiji Kurian.

Big fruit with bigger benefits

Jackfruit is a summer staple in India. (Photo: Charlotte Harrison via Unsplash)

In addition to being a great meat alternative jackfruit is full of essential vitamins and minerals. “Unripe jackfruit has nearly half the glycemic load (glucose level) of rice or wheat, making it a potent carbohydrate replacement for diabetics. The high potassium content of jackfruit lowers high blood pressure, and its high flavonoid and antioxidant content guards against cancer. Jackfruit is very helpful at preventing and treating anaemia because it boosts the body's ability to absorb iron,” says Aarti Baliga a Mumbai-based nutritionist. Though jackfruit can be a filling, healthy snack thanks to its fibre content, it’s low in protein. Experts advise on adding a protein source (like beans) to make a jackfruit meal a complete, balanced meal. Nowadays, you also get jackfruit flour which can be mixed with or used as an alternative to wheat and rice flour to make anything from rotis and idlis to delicious muffins and cakes.

While jackfruit may be a superfood or a smelly fruit for some, for me it’s an emotion.