13 Goan vegetarian dishes you should know about

All vegetarian meal as part of Soul Travelling experience in Goa.

On a Sunday afternoon, I’m on the island of Chorao about to eat a lavish Goan meal. On a freshly washed banana leaf, in front of me, lie a range of Goan dishes that highlight fresh and seasonal produce: khatkhatem, ambadyachem sasav, breadfruit phodi, chidki midki bhaji, dal, and mooga gathi. It’s a delicious and filling meal. And, it is all vegetarian.

The meal is part of an all-day experience conducted by tour group Soul Travelling. For me, it’s a first because everything I eat that day, from breakfast to evening snacks, is vegetarian.

Monsoon vegetables bounty in Goa. (Photo: Joanna Lobo)

One of the biggest misconceptions about Goan food is that it favours meat- and fish-eaters. As stereotypes go, it is untrue. There’s a lot to experience in Goan vegetarian food, which banks on an abundance of greens, especially in the monsoon. It is rare to find some of these dishes in restaurants — Kokum Curry (in Candolim, and Panaji) does have a few options. For others seeing vegetarian nosh, there are home chefs like Shubhra Shankwalker of Aai’s who make it on order; or bloggers like Neelam Dutta, who has been painstakingly documenting Goan fare on her blog, Ranchikood — Goan Kitchen.

There is a bounty available in Goa’s gardens, fields, forests, plateaus and hillsides, which find their way into delicious dishes. Here are some popular and little-known options:

Mooga gathi

It’s a dish that possibly gets its name from how sprouted moong resembles a gathi (knot). A coconut curry with tamarind, spices, chillies and tempered with curry leaves. It has no garlic or onion. There are variations of the dish which include pumpkin, cucumber, and suran. A dry version of the dish called ale ganthi is made with ginger and colocasia leaves (tied in knots).

Mooga gathi. (Photo: Shubhra Shankwalker)

Khatkhatem

Easily one of the most identifiable vegetarian dishes, this mixed vegetable stew is typically eaten at Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a dish that showcases Goa’s monsoon vegetable bounty, including raw banana, pumpkin, raw jackfruit, yam, radish, drumsticks, corn, green beans, turnip, yam, sweet potatoes and more. The vegetables are cooked with some coconut, tamarind, tur and moong dal.

Sushel/Chakho

It’s a dry dish that stars tender baby jackfruit. The fruit is cleaned, boiled and crushed so it crumbles and is mixed with a basic masala of coconut, jaggery, and green chillies with a mustard tempering.

Sakharbhaat

Sakharbhat. (Photo: Shubhra Shankwalker)

This sweet rice is a delicious treat, and sometimes forms part of a wedding menu. Rice is cooked in ghee, flavoured with cloves, saffron (some use orange food colouring in place of saffron), and a sugar syrup, with raisins and cashewnuts to enhance the sweetness.

Vodyo/vade

Vodyo are part of the Goan purumenth, the practice of stocking up on food in summer to consume in the upcoming monsoon. These vodyo are dumplings made with ash gourd or winter melon, urad dal and some spices. This mixture is spread on a plate or plastic, and dried till crisp. Later, these vodyo are used in a ross — a simple gravy made without onions and garlic; added to other vegetable preparations; fried and eaten; or mixed into kismur.

Kismur

Though kismoor in Goa is typically associated with dried shrimp, commonly served as part of a thali, there are many vegetarian versions of this dry, salad-like preparation. Goan pappad, karathe (bitter gourd), vaal (beans), jackfruit stems, raw bananas, cluster beans, or even eggs are mixed with grated coconut, chilli powder, onion, tamarind, and turmeric.

Saar

Saar (it means essence) is like a rasam. The most common one is tamatache saar, made with tomatoes, coconut milk, mustard, jaggery, and curry leaves. But, in the olden days (and even today), the leftover water or ‘stock’ from boiling pulses and dals was used as a base for saar. It is more commonly made with It is eaten during shivrak (pure vegetarian days)and cooked for religious ceremonies (not the tomato version).

Uddamethi

It’s a dish that gets its name from the two main ingredients in it: urad dal, and methi. The flavours of the two combined with coconut, chillies, jaggery, hing, tamarind and black pepper make for a unique and thick curry. Commonly made with bangda (mackerel), the vegetarian versions are cooked with raw mango or hog plum.

Ambadyachem karam

Ambadyachem karam. (Photo: Shubhra Shankwalker)

Amabade or hog plum stars in this Diwali favourite. The semi-dry dish, almost a chutney, has ambade cooked in thick curry of coconut, jaggery, chilli powder and the very important shankar shaap hing ( which many believe gives the dish a defining flavour).

Ghotache/Ambadyache Sasav

Sasav. (Photo: Natasha Desai Lavande)

Sasav are mustard seeds in Konkani and they are the star of this dish. Made with ghota (sucking mangoes) or ambade, it has sweet and sour notes and a thickness that comes from the mango pulp and generous amounts of coconut. Jaggery is sometimes used to add sweetness. Traditionally, this dish is made fresh by mixing all the ingredients today and not cooking it.

Caldinho/caldin

Coming from the Portuguese word for soup, caldinho is a slightly sweet, coconut milk curry made with vegetables like bottle gourd, tendlim, cauliflower or dudhi. It is also made with prawns.

Paanch pale bhaaji

Another Chaturthi special, this dish is a mix of five leafy vegetables, sourced from kitchen gardens or farms. These include tambdi bhaji (red amaranth), val chi bhaji (Malabar spinach), moringa leaves, alu (colocasia leaves), hog plum leaves, bottle gourd leaves, and more.

Tavsalli

It is one of the nicest ways to consume cucumbers. The vegetable is grated, mixed with rava, coconut, jaggery, some cardamom, and then steamed to form a mildly sweet, moist cake. It is best made with local cucumbers, believed to be sweeter and tastier than the others.