10 top chefs name their ultimate comfort food and where they go to eat it

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

These are not fancy places but affordable and cheerful joints with food that feeds the soul.

To satiate their own palates, chefs and masterchefs head to street stalls, beachside shacks and old hangouts.

They spend their days cooking up delicious, gastronomic feasts for their guests. But where do the top chefs go for a meal? From street stalls to beachside shacks and old hangouts, here are the hidden haunts where the experts go:

Ranveer Brar, Masterchef India judge, author and restaurateur

Chef Ranveer Brar, Masterchef India judge

"I love the kheer at Bade Miyan Kheer Waale, Old Delhi. To reach this 150-year old kheer shop, you have to dodge rickshaws, carts, people and animals. But the kheer is worth the trouble.