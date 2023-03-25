10 top chefs name their ultimate comfort food and where they go to eat it

They spend their days cooking up delicious, gastronomic feasts for their guests. But where do the top chefs go for a meal? From street stalls to beachside shacks and old hangouts, here are the hidden haunts where the experts go:

Ranveer Brar, Masterchef India judge, author and restaurateur

Chef Ranveer Brar, Masterchef India judge

"I love the kheer at Bade Miyan Kheer Waale, Old Delhi. To reach this 150-year old kheer shop, you have to dodge rickshaws, carts, people and animals. But the kheer is worth the trouble.

The kheer at Bade Miyan Kheer Wale, Old Delhi

"Bang opposite Badal Begh Masjid (below the erstwhile residence of the famous Indian actress Meena Kumari) in a small shop sits Jamaluddin a 60-something gentleman, who has only one thing on his mind: the kheer. It’s made from rice, milk and sugar but the beauty is that it’s cooked on wooden flames that imparts a nice and smokey flavour to it.

"This shop is frequented by commoners and bureaucrats alike after an evening of spicy food in Old Delhi. Jamaluddin is happy selling just kheer at his shop and his next generation has no interest in kheer or the legacy. So, better visit Bade Miyan kheer in the next couple of years before it gets lost in the annals of history."

Paul Kinny, director of culinary, The St Regis Mumbai

Paul Kinny, director of Culinary, The St. Regis Mumbai.

"I chanced upon Shubha Bhojnalaya when I was looking for a home-style seafood joint. It’s a very small place with wooden benches and tables for 20 people. But the food here is amazing — especially the fish thali which comes with a fried fish, two bhakris, fish curry and a glass of sol kadi. The mutton with kombdi vade is equally good. The food is always fresh and gets sold out really quick. Though I visit the place once a week I end up ordering a lot. It’s also a nice place for team outings and to show chefs that quality of food can be achieved, even in smaller places."

Manish Mehrotra, corporate chef, Indian Accent, New Delhi

Manish Mehrotra, corporate chef, Indian Accent, New Delhi.

"Whenever I am in Mumbai a visit to Swati Snacks is a must. It is one of the most iconic places in Mumbai. I was surprised to see that simple vegetarian food can be so tasty. My favourites here include panki (savoury rice pancakes steamed in banana leaf), bajra khichdi and sugarcane juice.

Panki at Swati Snacks

"The kadhi served with khichdi is also very compelling. The setting is down-to-earth and there is always a waiting but the food here is worth the wait."

Paul Noronha, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central

Paul Noronha, executive chef, ITC Grand Central.

"I always head to Jai Hind when I want something familiar and delicious. This place is very close to my home in Mumbai and I have been visiting it since my childhood for homestyle coastal food. The stuffed bombil is still amazing as also the surmai tawa fry. The agri prawns are another bestseller. What amazes me about this place is the quality which has remained consistent since it started almost 60 years ago. This is something all restaurants can learn about maintaining quality, freshness and its staff which has remained the same. Even after all these years the owner still visits the fish market every day in the morning to buy the freshest catch. These days there’s always a queue outside to get a table. So, I generally order a takeaway."

Hari Nayak, executive chef and culinary director at SONA

Hari Nayak, executive chef and culinary director at SONA

"Though I live in the US, I visit my hometown Udupi in India twice a year. I make it a point to drop in at Mitra Samaj at least twice during each visit. This is a small family run café within the vicinity of the famous Udupi Sri Krishna temple. The ambience is very basic. They serve Udupi cuisine.

Goli Bhaje

"There are so many comfort, vegetarian dishes there. But they are known for their Goli Bhaje which is a soft pillowy savory doughnut flavoured with ginger, green chilies and served with coconut chutney. I just love it."

Gaggan Anand, owner and executive chef of Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand

Gaggan Anand, owner and executive chef of Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Having been born and brought up in West Bengal, I have fond memories of the food there. One place I still visit whenever I am in India is Kasturi in Ballygunge, Kolkatta. They serve some of the best Bengali Bangladeshi food. The ambience is very basic and the food is inexpensive. I love the Dab chingri here. The prawns are soft and juicy and the gravy is smooth and spicy. But the star dish here is the Kachu patai chingri bhapa. It’s a traditional Bengali dish with prawn and a slight pungency of mustard. I just love it. Be warned of the humongous queues outside but it’s worth it if you snag a table there."

Rohan Dsouza, co-partner and chef, Blue Turtle, Morjim Beach Goa

Rohan Dsouza, co-partner and chef, Blue Turtle, Morjim Beach Goa.

"I can always get a satisfying meal every time I go to Mafia Cocktail. This hidden gem in north Goa serves the best home-style Goan food. Nothing fancy here, just real good food in a very modest setting. It’s run by brother-sister duo Tony and Rosy — the brother buys while the sister cooks. You can never go wrong with the Pork Amsol Roast, Rawa fried Mussels, Chonak Masala fry and Beef Croquettes. The urak-based cocktails are also good."

Bhatti Village, Candolim, Goa

"Another favourite is Bhatti Village in Candolim, north Goa. It’s a family-run restaurant, that serves a wide range of fresh seafood and homemade feni. The prawn curry, tisryo masala, chonak reichado, clams masala, beef fry and tongue roast are fantastic. The taste has been the same since inception almost three decades ago."

Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Veronica’s

Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Veronica’s.

"One of my all-time favourites is Canara Lunch Home in Fort. I absolutely love it for its amazingly fresh and delicious coastal food, it can easily leave behind most other seafood restaurants. I love their Lepo Fry, a Mangalorean style sole fish rava fry and Malvani prawn pulao.

"Next up on my list is Bandra's Yacht Resto Bar located at the end of Hill Road, near St. Andrews Church. The mutton kheema and pepper chicken there are really good. The kabuli chana koliwada here makes for a great bar snack or chakna."

Vicky Ratnani, TV show host, cook book author

Vicky Ratnani, TV show host, cookbook author

"A local friend took me to Gurudas Ram Jalebi Wale and I have been a convert ever since. This is one of the oldest and smallest shops in Amritsar and located in what is aptly called the Jalebi Wala Chowk.

The jalebi at Gurudas Ram Jalebi Wale, Amritsar.

"The jalebis here are thicker than what you get elsewhere but also crunchier and syrupy. The best part is that they are fresh off the kadai. A plate costs Rs 20 and hold three-four pieces. It’s light, tasty and hit the right spots. I keep my jalebi date at least once a year."

Varun Tolani, head chef, Masque restaurant, Mumbai

Varun Tolani, head chef, Masque Restaurant, Mumbai.

"Vinay Lunch Home at Marine Lines is the place I go to when I am craving a good misal pav. The place is always crowded and you may have to wait for a table. The misal is not very fiery or oily — just right. They also make a very good poha.

Misal Pav at Vinay Lunch Home. (Photo courtesy Saloni Kukreja)

"Idris in Cuffe Parade is my go-to for seekh kebab and naan. It’s a tiny stall and you might even miss it, if not for the aroma of the sizzling kebabs. The naan is not the usual naan, it’s like a bun and they make a sandwich with the kebab. It’s delicious.

"Tharu mithai shop in Khar makes the most amazing Sindhi sweets. I love the sev barfi and dal pakwan there."