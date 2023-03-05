 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsLifestyleBooks

This Bengaluru publisher only produces books on art, by artists

Jayanthi Madhukar
Mar 05, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Reliable Copy, which recently launched two books, one each by artists Pushpamala N and Praneet Soi, part of a (Fine) Arts Dissertations series, is a one-of-a-kind publishing house in India, learning to find its place in the world of books.

Commemorative copies, published by Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Like many sectors, publishing, too, has been reeling under the economic aftermath of COVID-19. A majority of Indians don't read books, and to publish books entirely on art, by and of artists, in a challenging, niche market takes guts and grit. Steeling through is a small boutique publisher based in Bengaluru who has been publishing a maximum of four books in a year. Reliable Copy, founded by Nihaal Faizal in 2018, perhaps, is the only publishing house in the country to do so.

The publishing house and curatorial practice is dedicated to the “realisation and circulation of works, projects, and writing by artists” and rely on fundraisers, grants, and co-publishing support. “There is no profit margin in small-scale publishing such as ours,” Faizal says, “We print small editions of 1,000-2,000 copies.”

Books on art by Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Last week, Reliable Copy launched two books, The Sculptor’s Notebook (Pushpamala N) and Urban Kitsch (Praneet Soi) as part of the series, the (Fine) Arts Dissertations series, which looks at publishing dissertations written by artists during their period of study at the Faculty of Fine Arts, MSU Baroda. Pushpamala narrated how Faizal and Sarasija Subramanian (editor) had approached her for permission to publish her writings. She had directed them to her website which has all her works. After poring through all her writings, they said they wanted to publish her MA dissertation (1985). “I was so embarrassed,” Pushpamala laughed. “Who would be interested in it?” The best part, according to her, was the team’s professional approach and willingness to have a conversation. “They wanted to publish it like a facsimile and convinced me that, in spite of what I felt, it was really what they wanted. I had lost my copy but they managed to source it from MSU Baroda University. The book is actually a very good work.”