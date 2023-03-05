This Bengaluru publisher only produces books on art, by artists

Commemorative copies, published by Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Like many sectors, publishing, too, has been reeling under the economic aftermath of COVID-19. A majority of Indians don't read books, and to publish books entirely on art, by and of artists, in a challenging, niche market takes guts and grit. Steeling through is a small boutique publisher based in Bengaluru who has been publishing a maximum of four books in a year. Reliable Copy, founded by Nihaal Faizal in 2018, perhaps, is the only publishing house in the country to do so.

The publishing house and curatorial practice is dedicated to the “realisation and circulation of works, projects, and writing by artists” and rely on fundraisers, grants, and co-publishing support. “There is no profit margin in small-scale publishing such as ours,” Faizal says, “We print small editions of 1,000-2,000 copies.”

Books on art by Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Last week, Reliable Copy launched two books, The Sculptor’s Notebook (Pushpamala N) and Urban Kitsch (Praneet Soi) as part of the series, the (Fine) Arts Dissertations series, which looks at publishing dissertations written by artists during their period of study at the Faculty of Fine Arts, MSU Baroda. Pushpamala narrated how Faizal and Sarasija Subramanian (editor) had approached her for permission to publish her writings. She had directed them to her website which has all her works. After poring through all her writings, they said they wanted to publish her MA dissertation (1985). “I was so embarrassed,” Pushpamala laughed. “Who would be interested in it?” The best part, according to her, was the team’s professional approach and willingness to have a conversation. “They wanted to publish it like a facsimile and convinced me that, in spite of what I felt, it was really what they wanted. I had lost my copy but they managed to source it from MSU Baroda University. The book is actually a very good work.”

Faizal believes the series is partly a research project that looks at how artists articulate themselves early on in their careers. “This is a way of documenting and chronicling an important art historical period and site that is MSU Baroda, the first art school founded post India's independence.”

Artist Suresh Jayaram with 'The 1Shathiroad Cookbook', published by Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Insisting that all copies of the books sell — “it’s just a matter of time” — Faizal debunks the idea that art books have few takers. Suresh Jayaram, the founding director of 1 Shanthiroad, the city’s oldest non-profit residency and arts space, talks of the book The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook. “Reliable Copy published the book as a compilation of 150 recipes from the community kitchen of 1Shanthiroad. The first edition got sold out and right now it is on the second edition.” According to him, the team is “young and focussed”, who, despite all odds, are sticking to the art genre. There’s an amazing production value and content. “I can’t keep praising them,” he says, “but I believe that Nihaal’s business acumen and Sarasija Subramanian’s keen eye as the editor are perfectly matched.”

So far, Reliable Copy has completed nine projects — seven printed books, one exhibition, and one online publication. They work with a team of designers who are closely involved with the printing process. In the past, the designers have included Roshan Shakeel and Press Works from Bengaluru and Squadron14 from New Delhi. The designers figure out what is possible in terms of production quality, as well as what is cost- and resource-efficient in the process.

(From left) Nihaal Faizal and his team, Stuti Bhavsar and Sarasija Subramanian, at Reliable Copy, Bengaluru. (Image courtesy the publisher)

Both Faizal and Subramanian are artists, he from Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology (Bengaluru) and she from MSU Baroda. The two had met at their residencies at 1Shanthiroad. “I picked up a basic knowledge of graphic design at Srishti,” Faizal says, “But a lot of the work we do has been informed by seeing and observing other publications, studying them, talking to other people that make books, and learning on the job. “Usually, from ideation to printing, the timeline for a book is anywhere from one to two years. “We have learnt to take our time with projects and to not rush things.”

The challenges of publishing art books have been mainly financial. The books are priced such that they are affordable to a wider readership, including students. In the last two years, the cost of printing a book has shot up as a result of shortages due to COVID-19, and then as a result of an international paper shortage. This has led to an increase in the cost of paper in the local market, resulting in an increase in the cost of book production. “The challenge is to make ends meet, while affordably publishing books of a quality and clarity we desire to see in the world,” Faizal says. The price of Reliable Copy’s books ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, which is quite a steal in this genre. The one takeaway he can give other new publishing houses is: “We have learnt that sometimes it's better to do things in a conventional way than to try and be radical in terms of production or design. One works with what is available.”