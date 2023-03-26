 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Pyre' review | Caste in bold: Perumal Murugan's International Booker longlisted novel is a reality check

Suhit Bombaywala
Mar 26, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Will Perumal Murugan do a Geetanjali Shree and bring home the International Booker Prize? Like all his works, Murugan's inter-caste love tragedy, 'Pyre', translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, is accessible, evocative, and a must-read to wrap one's head around caste discrimination.

Representational image, a still from the Marathi film 'Sairat' (2016), an inter-caste love tragedy.

(Spoilers ahead)

A few days ago, the news broke: Perumal Murugan’s tale of caste-crossed lovers, Pyre, was placed in the longlist for the International Booker Prize, 2023. This prize, likely the greatest honour for a work translated into English, is awarded for books published in the UK and Ireland. The nomination is significant for India. Last year, the prize was won by Indian writer Geetanjali Shree for Ret Samadhi, a Hindi novel translated by Daisy Rockwell as Tomb of Sand. The nomination of Pyre sets up a tantalising probability of a one-two and reconfirms that the ecosystem of top prizes for works of art is having a series of "India moments".

In the wake of the longlisting of Pyre, it's a good time to revisit the book which was written in Tamil as Pookuzhi in 2013 and translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan in 2017. The fictional Pyre draws from real life to narrate the tragedy of Saroja and Kumaresan. The Tamil original was dedicated to the memory of R Ilavarasan, a Dalit youth who was found dead on a railway track, according to The New Indian Express, “after his marriage to a dominant caste woman saw him being targetted and eventually, the woman (was) forced to abandon him.”