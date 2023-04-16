 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsLifestyleBooks

Book review | 'Exprovement' lucidly lays out ways of radical, exponential improvement

Aditya Mani Jha
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The case studies in Hersh Haladker and Raghunath Mashelkar’s new book 'Exprovement: Exponential Improvement Through Converging Parallels', on radical, paradigm-shifting problem-solving, will be of interest to mid-career professionals.

Representational image. (Photo: Karla Hernandez via Unsplash) karlahrnndz

There are modest leaps forward and then there are big, epoch-marking transformations; this can be readily observed at both individual and institutional levels. This deceptively simple proposition lies at the heart of Hersh Haladker and Raghunath Mashelkar’s Exprovement: Exponential Improvement Through Converging Parallels (Penguin Business; releasing on April 24, available for pre-order online). This engaging and well-crafted book takes readers through a series of case studies from diverse worlds (manufacturing giants, environmental firms, NASA, toy manufacturers) to explain how companies achieve what the authors term ‘exprovement’; radical, paradigm-shifting improvements that change the very parameters of a problem.

Exprovement: Exponential Improvement through Converging ParallelsHersh Haladker and Raghunath MashelkarPenguin Business256 pages, Rs 799

“Exprovements are primarily strategic in nature,” the authors explain, “and the operations of a business follow from the strategies so set. Improvements, on the other hand, are generally born out of keeping the users’ needs in mind and are more operational in nature. As a result, exprovements take much more time, effort, persistence and resources to come to fruition than improvements.”

The authors also make it a point to differentiate or explain commonly misunderstood terms/phrases used in boardrooms — stuff like ‘disruption’. This is very useful for the lay reader while also educating more familiar readers about the differences between the status quo and their ‘exprovement’ thesis. This bit of housekeeping out of the way, Haladker and Mashelkar roll out the case studies. A pragmatic choice they make at this point pays off big time; they start with case studies of consumer goods, automotive products — tangible, easily understood concepts that allow the reader to see how innovations here ended up having applications that went well beyond these industries.