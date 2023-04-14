 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crime writer Anne Perry, who murdered friend's mother, dies

AFP
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Anne Perry, a prolific author whose period thrillers have sold over 25 million copies worldwide, was 15 years old when she and her friend murdered the latter's mother in New Zealand.

Anne Perry began writing under the name she had adopted after release from prison.

A British crime writer who helped bludgeon her friend's mother to death as a teenager and was the inspiration for Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures" has died in Los Angeles, her publisher announced Wednesday. She was 84.

Anne Perry, a prolific author whose period thrillers have sold over 25 million copies worldwide, was 15 years old when she and her friend Pauline Parker murdered Pauline's mother in Christchurch, New Zealand in 1954.

Honora Mary Parker died after being hit with a brick around 20 times, in a killing that shocked and captivated the country.

A trial heard that the two girls had plotted the murder in a bid to avoid being separated when Perry's parents were planning to send her abroad.