Book review | Bora Chung’s ‘Cursed Bunny’ is a daring collection of terrifying tales

Karthik Keramalu
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

In her 2022 International Booker Prize-shortlisted collection of short stories, Bora Chung doesn’t care for closures that veer towards relief. She seems to derive comfort by painting small, unsettling interiors.

The story 'Snare', in the collection 'Cursed Bunny', has a greedy man and a fox which bleeds gold. (Photo: Luis Enrique Ibarra via Unsplash)

Bora Chung’s Cursed Bunny, which was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize last year, is funny, startling, moving, and original. The short stories in this collection hop from one genre to another as though they are theme park rides. A typical horror story in Chung’s hands is as brutal as a slasher movie, but there’s also a touch of sadness to it. And the one quality that I admired the most about the collection is that it gets weirder and weirder with every turn of the page.

‘Cursed Bunny’ by Bora Chung; translated by Anton Hur (2023, Hachette India, 256 pages, Rs 599).

If I have to slot Cursed Bunny into a particular category, I would gladly place it next to Han Kang’s The Vegetarian (2007). Although they are both disturbing on the outside, they open up our minds to several different worlds at once. In the opening story, named The Head, the protagonist encounters a talking head in the toilet. The entire story doesn’t take place within the walls of the bathroom obviously, but the “head” doesn’t live anywhere else. It’s a bizarre image that doesn’t quite make sense at first. However, as the head begins to have conversations with the protagonist, eccentricity makes way for believability.

The Head leans on the tropes of science fiction without borrowing the genre’s tools outrightly and emerges as the clear winner in the collection. If there’s another story that has the same verve as this one, it is Snare. Chung, again, fills Snare with an air of terror, in which a man finds out that a fox, he chances upon in a forest, bleeds gold. The man, naturally, gets greedy and comes up with an awful plan in order to keep the animal bleeding. He won’t get the gold — and the riches it brings — if the fox dies, though. He’s not a fool; he knows how to play this game well.