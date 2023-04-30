 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | ‘The Chippendales Murders’ or how not to get away with murder

Karthik Keramalu
Apr 30, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

K Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca's 'The Chippendales Murders' is several leagues ahead of its screen adaptation by Robert Siegel and offers an unintended message on the ills of greed.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen Banerjee with a steely determination who only breaks into a smile at the sight of money in the show 'Welcome to Chippendales'.

The Chippendales Murders, written by K Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca, opens with the murder of the Emmy-winning choreographer Nick De Noia, whereas in Welcome to Chippendales, the Hulu series based on the non-fiction book, an Indian man, named Somen Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), is verbally and physically abused by two shoplifters at a convenience store in the United States. While the authors tell the story of a selfish entrepreneur by collecting the facts and presenting them with journalistic vigour, the creator Robert Siegel sells the same story by slowly building tension around the entrepreneur’s unprecedented rise and fall.

'The Chippendales Murders'; K Scot Macdonald & Patrick Montesdeoca; Hachette India; 320 pages; Rs 599.

There are two main reasons for the buzz surrounding Banerjee’s life — one is the fact related to the genre of true crime and how we have become addicted to digging up the vices of rich people; the second one is because of the desi connection that this particular tale shares. Here’s a man who moved to the West to succeed and, then, came to the conclusion that he could rise to the top only if he got his hands dirty. He hated all sorts of competition and wanted his employees to bow before him.

The book immaculately narrates the birth of Chippendales, the male strip club founded by Banerjee, and the several attempts that were later made in order to turn it into a cash cow. Even though Banerjee comes across as a complicated man who seems to wear his shrewdness on his sleeve, he’s nothing more than an opportunistic villain. He encounters racism wherever he goes and yet does not allow non-white people to step into his bar; he’s a product of bigotry first and capitalism next.

Nanjiani plays Banerjee with a steely determination who only breaks into a smile at the sight of money in Welcome to Chippendales. And money, at the end of the day, is what becomes the bone of contention, as he detests sharing it with others. When he learns that his bar wouldn’t have become a global sensation without De Noia (Murray Bartlett) at the helm, he orders Ray Colon (Robin de Jesús) to snuff him out by hiring a killer.