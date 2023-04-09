 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | Jeff Smoot’s ‘All and Nothing’ climbs into the thrilling and perilous world of free soloing

Shail Desai
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

In 'All and Nothing: Inside Free Soloing', veteran American climber Jeff Smoot tries to understand this form of climbing and what motivates folks from his community to embrace the risks associated with it.

Austrian climber Heinz Zak free-soloing in Yosemite, the US, in 2019. (Photo: Angelika Zak via Wikimedia Commons)

Imagine climbing up a sheer rock face, while hanging on a rope about a hundred feet off the ground. There’s silence all around you, the stillness stirred by the occasional gust of wind. The only other sound is that of your breathing — steady, rhythmic and focussed, what the entire effort demands.

There’s the void below the feet to contend with at all times. A sense of comfort, if at all, comes with the experience gained through repetition. Then again, even with all the checks in place, certain things are simply left to chance. A dislodged rock from above or a technical snag in the climbing gear is likely to spell doom in an instant.

Now consider being in the same situation again, only this time around, there is no rope to secure you against a fall. The tiniest error means plummeting all the way down to the bottom of the feature. If you’re really lucky, you’ll live to tell the tale.