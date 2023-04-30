 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | A new translation shows the relevance of Odia legend Gopinath Mohanty's short stories today

Chitra Ahanthem
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

Translated by Sudeshna Mohanty and Sudhansu Mohanty, the anthology 'Oblivion and Other Stories' is a reminder of the rich legacy of writing in Indian languages waiting to be translated.

Representational image of a village scene in pre-independent India. (Image: Bas gauche painting by Alexander Caddy, 1903, via Wikimedia Commons)

Oblivion and Other Stories an anthology of 20 short stories brings the writings of Gopinath Mohanty, considered a literary giant in the Odia (earlier Oriya) literary landscape. Translated by Sudeshna Mohanty and Sudhansu Mohanty, the anthology places social and personal anxieties as much as the political winds playing on the lives of people. The stories are situated in a certain time underlying the ethos of that period and so we have the uncertainties of what lies ahead juxtaposed with hope and dreams. There is a sense of weariness in a few of the stories, of how the human spirit is often caught under strain but there is no doubt that this anthology is quite the literary journey in the way it brings together the author’s works spanning six decades from the 1930s to the ’80s.

'Oblivion and Other Stories', Gopinath Mohanty, Penguin Random House India, 288 pages, Rs 499.

For those who are not familiar with the works of Gopinath Mohanty yet, the anthology gives a glimpse of the expansive style of the author embellished with flashbacks where the protagonists ruminate over the past. As a writing style this would, perhaps, better suit longer narratives but in a short story, it makes the reader get a tad impatient and wonder just where things add up. The story Cricket starts with the sense of excitement around a match to be played between the Indian team and the visiting team from England in Cuttack and 70-year-old Kamaladevi wonders what the fuss is about before getting involved, but first, readers are taken through the state of her body and a brief sketch of her life as a wife and now old mother and grandmother. When the story culminates, it is on expected lines but there is something about the way the author brings in the ‘them’ and ‘us’ conflict that leaves one thinking.

The titular story Oblivion (written in 1941) is multilayered. It starts with a sense of wonder and pride over a new Orissa (now Odisha), manifested through a long, winding road that cuts through the lush jungles. There is development, connectivity and progress pitched against the primal backdrop of nature and both elements playing out on human lives. Sibaram Salura, our yet-to-be-married protagonist whose age the author does not let on is in a goods carrier and on his way to Vijaynagaram to report for his new job in the railways. There is hope, there is an entire gamut of possibilities lying ahead while Sibaram traces the highs of his shenanigans of his youthful dalliances. The author brings in the lilt and rhythm of festival songs through the protagonist’s reminiscence of his heady escapes and ends the story on a note that is both poignant and unsettling.