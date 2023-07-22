Immersive arts exhibit ‘Run as slow as you can’ unveiled at NMACC; free entry for children, senior citizens

Isha Ambani (centre) with artists Mafalda Millies and Pierpaolo Ferrari (left) and Maurizio Cattelan and Roya Sachs (right)

'Run as slow as you can', which is said to be the largest immersive art exhibition of images-only magazine TOILETPAPER, was unveiled at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on July 22.

The exhibition showcases the "quirky and edgy universe" of TOILETPAPER — founded by Italian artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in 2010 — "and is their largest global exhibit till date", NMACC said in a release.

The exhibition opens today and will remain on view till October 22 at the Art House – the Cultural Centre’s museum-like visual art space, it said, adding that the entry will be free for children under the age of seven, senior citizens and art students.

The exhibit, which is a "first-of-its-kind", signals a departure from linear formats of showcases – where art is no longer about one-sided interaction between the exhibit and the visitor, "but a vivid exploration of imagination through a deeply immersive experience", the release added.

"The imagery-laden, surrealist and sensory universe of 'Run as slow as you can' is both young and playful and pushes the boundaries of art as we know it. While fresh and innovative in its conceptual, often ironic approach, at the heart of this exhibit is the celebration of a curious, exploratory energy that is quintessentially Indian," said Isha Ambani, the daughter of NMACC founder Nita Ambani.

"I am certain that TOILETPAPER’S largest show to date will strike a chord with the younger Indian audience and give them an all-new perspective of art that fuels imagination and creative energy," she added.

On the opening day, the guests at the exhibition included an eclectic mix of personalities from all over the world — from renowned artists and art critics to gallerists and young art enthusiasts.

Visually, the exhibit presented the guests with a carnival of colours, topsy-turvy perspectives and "eccentric but suggestive installations such as a swimming pool filled with 10,000 bananas, a vintage car, a lounging crocodile, and walls plastered with the recurring imagery of spaghetti" – elements that turned every corner into a social media-approved photo opportunity, NMACC said.

