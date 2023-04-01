 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Art

Eight Raja Ravi Varma paintings, from a new book series, map the impact of the artist's art

Jayanthi Madhukar
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

The first book (The Shaping of the Artist) of a six-book series on Raja Ravi Varma’s life and legacy is set to be released on April 9 at Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara. Here's a sneak peek at some of the images featured in the series.

An inspiration found in the wooden box; a painting by Raja Ravi Varma, that is part of a new book on the artist.

What is left to be said about Raja Ravi Varma, the princely artist from Kerala who gave the nation an everlasting visual imagery of gods and goddesses? Since there is no dearth of scholarly books and articles that focus on the life and work of the artist, this was what even lawyer Ganesh Shivaswamy wondered when the idea of writing a book on the artist was suggested.

The Bengaluru-based lawyer and an avid collector of Raja Ravi Varma’s chromolithographs has been interested in the works of Raja Ravi Varma and even founded the Ganesh Shivaswamy Foundation which, focuses on structuring the legacy of the artist. But when he toyed with the idea in 2018, it was to write on the legacy of the Ravi Varma Press. On a visit to Kilimanoor Palace, the serendipitous find of a wooden box, unattended for decades, containing the reference materials relied on by the artist, set Shivaswamy on a new narrative.

The cover of the first book of a six-volume series called 'Raja Ravi Varma: An Everlasting Imprint'.

Today, he is set to launch the first book of a six-volume series called Raja Ravi Varma: An Everlasting Imprint, which has delved into information gathered from images from museum displays and store rooms, governmental, institutional, and personal archives, from personal collections and conversations with a range of people. “My work begins when Ravi Varma’s images got into the common man’s life,” Shivaswamy says, “It delves into the trajectory of the images, the people behind the scenes, the models featured in the paintings, and the artist’s legacy in the social narrative.”