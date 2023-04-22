Air India art collection: First public viewing of ‘Maharaja’s treasure’ in Mumbai

After India gained independence, the national carrier, Air India, became an unlikely patron of art in the country, an honour the Maharaja wrested from the sultans and kings. The patronage allowed the airline to decorate its offices at home and abroad with paintings and sculptures that demonstrated national pride. Decades later, many of these works not seen by the public before, are to be mounted in an exhibition, the first such event after the sale of Air India two years ago.

The exhibition, Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection, at Mumbai’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), will have the works of Anjolie Ela Menon, SH Raza, MF Husain, VS Gaitonde, B Prabha, KH Ara and GR Santosh. Over 190 objects, including paintings and sculptures, are to be exhibited on the four floors of the heritage building housing NGMA in the country’s commercial capital.

"Air India played a crucial role in promotion of art and culture at a very critical juncture in the country’s history. It is an important exhibition from that point of view," says NGMA’s (Mumbai) director Nazneen Banu. "We have tried to focus on the iconic works in the first exhibition, which has works of masters, and one section devoted to women and their contribution to society," adds Banu.

Following the sale of Air India to the Tata Group in October 2021, the government, which retained the airline’s non-core assets, had created a Special Purpose Vehicle called the Air India Assets Holding Limited, to transfer the airline’s art collection to the Ministry of Culture. In January this year, the entire collection was transferred to NGMA through a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Culture. Maharaja’s Treasures is the first exhibition after NGMA became the sole custodian of the collection worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

"Approximately 190 artworks are going to be displayed in the exhibition mostly from the Modern period, except for a few stone sculptures from the 11th century and decorative art from the 19th century. Some of the artworks were part of exhibitions by Air India before," says Sushmit Sharma, the curator of the exhibition, which will be inaugurated by G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region. "This is the first exhibition since the declaration of the transfer of the Air India collection to NGMA was formalised. Hence, it was only fitting that the maiden exhibition gives a glimpse of the best iconic works that the acclaimed Air India collection is known for," explains Sharma, a Deputy Curator at NGMA, Delhi.

Faizal Khan is an independent journalist who writes on art.