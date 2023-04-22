 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India art collection: First public viewing of ‘Maharaja’s treasure’ in Mumbai

Faizal Khan
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, will host the exhibition of selected works from the art collection of Air India retained by the government after the airline’s sale to the Tatas.

Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection, is on show from April 27-July 2 at NGMA, Mumbai.

After India gained independence, the national carrier, Air India, became an unlikely patron of art in the country, an honour the Maharaja wrested from the sultans and kings. The patronage allowed the airline to decorate its offices at home and abroad with paintings and sculptures that demonstrated national pride. Decades later, many of these works not seen by the public before, are to be mounted in an exhibition, the first such event after the sale of Air India two years ago.

The exhibition, Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection, at Mumbai’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), will have the works of Anjolie Ela Menon, SH Raza, MF Husain, VS Gaitonde, B Prabha, KH Ara and GR Santosh. Over 190 objects, including paintings and sculptures, are to be exhibited on the four floors of the heritage building housing NGMA in the country’s commercial capital.

"Air India played a crucial role in promotion of art and culture at a very critical juncture in the country’s history. It is an important exhibition from that point of view," says NGMA’s (Mumbai) director Nazneen Banu. "We have tried to focus on the iconic works in the first exhibition, which has works of masters, and one section devoted to women and their contribution to society," adds Banu.

Following the sale of Air India to the Tata Group in October 2021, the government, which retained the airline’s non-core assets, had created a Special Purpose Vehicle called the Air India Assets Holding Limited, to transfer the airline’s art collection to the Ministry of Culture. In January this year, the entire collection was transferred to NGMA through a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Culture. Maharaja’s Treasures is the first exhibition after NGMA became the sole custodian of the collection worth hundreds of crores of rupees.