Meet Rayees Ahmad, the 29-year-old 'tiffin man of Kashmir’

Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, had started his dream venture ‘Tiffin Aaw’ in 2019 with the sole purpose of serving hot plates of healthy, home-cooked meals to fellow Kashmiris. Loosely translated, "tiffin aaw" would mean "your meal is here".

Ahmad, 29, who is popularly known as 'Kashmir's Swiggy Boy' prefers to call himself the tiffin man of India and boasts of his food delivery service being Kashmir’s “first tiffin service”. Residents of Kashmir can dial his number to book a pocket-friendly and healthy meal from Tiffin Aaw.

The Kashmiri youth, who used to work in the media industry as an ad-man, decided to start the home cooked meal delivery service on one cold winter night when stringent lockdown measures were in place in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

India Times quoted the 'Tiffin Man of Kashmir' as saying, "It was a foggy winter night and I got a call from one of my friends at 11 pm saying that he had not eaten anything since morning due to the lockdown and requested if I can arrange something for him. I entered the kitchen, packed the food in a tiffin box and left to drop the order at his office on my two-wheeler. After collecting the tiffin box a few days later, the idea clicked my mind: This is something I need to do.”

Thus began his humble journey, with the mission to keep people away from unhealthy junk food and serve them with delicious home-cooked Kashmiri delicacies instead.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rayees Ahmad recounted how Tiffin Aaw, his food delivery service, had taken a hit after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they resumed their services in August after a Kashmir-based doctor requested he take care of the food of his aged parents while he was away.



No preservatives, no artificial colours and no artificial flavours! Now enjoy homemade biryani with your family and friends

Khao homemade Half Rs 129/- Full Rs 229/-

Call 9419444700@majidhyderi @AskSheikhAadil @listenshahid @IjtabaShafi @Drqasba @RayeesTiffinAaw @parsa_javid pic.twitter.com/ADFstKUUXE — Tiffin Aaw (@tiffinaaw) October 17, 2020

There are five members in the Tiffin Aaw team, all of whom wear PPE kits while preparing the meals and provide no-contact delivery. They serve food in biodegradable sugarcane boxes that are also microwave proof. They serve full meals at nominal rates ranging from Rs 100 to 250. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are available, including traditional Kashmiri dishes such as Alhach Maz, Al-Yakin and Haak Maaz.