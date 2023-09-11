Bumper debut | Ratnaveer Precision Engineering lists at Rs 128, over 30% premium to IPO price

.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering made a shining debut on the bourses, at a 30.61 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 98 per share. The stock started trading at Rs 128 on the BSE and Rs 123.20 on the NSE, on September 11.

The robust listing comes on the back of strong subscription numbers as well as the upward momentum in broader markets. Investors bid for 110.79 crore equity shares in the IPO, leading to a 93.99 times subscription compared to an offer size of 1.17 crore shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Incorporated in 2002, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is a stainless steel (SS) product manufacturer focused on producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes, and tubes.

The company's revenue from operations increased at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 17.3 percent from FY20 to FY23. For FY23, consolidated sales were up by 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 479.75 crore. Net profit increased 164 percent YoY to Rs 25.04 crore.

There are no listed companies that are exclusive stainless-steel manufacturers of finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes, noted Capital Market.

However, listed peers in similar lines of business include Jindal Stainless, M.M. Forgings Limited, Menon Bearings Limited, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited.

At the issue price of Rs 98, Ratnaveer's P/E works out to 19x.

Meanwhile, MM Forgings trades at TTM P/E of 17.6x, Menon Bearings at 26.2x, Venus Pipes & Tubes at 58.7x, and Jindal Stainless trades at 17.3x.

"Investors who participated in the IPO can consider booking profits, and those who want to hold may keep a stop-loss at around Rs 116," according to Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​