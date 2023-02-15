 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsInterview

Will introduce two new market segments within six months: Rohit Bajaj of IEX

Sweta Goswami
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

IEX’s stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is 47 percent as of now. There is no plan to divest further at this point in time, said Bajaj.

The energy market in the exchanges is looking up now with the easing of prices of imported coal and improvement in our domestic coal inventory, said Rohit Bajaj, head (business development), IEX

After years of continuous growth, trade volumes at the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), the country’s largest power trading exchange, have slumped at least 5 percent in the past 10 months. But the company’s business development head, Rohit Bajaj, says its growth story is going to get better as prices of imported coal begin to ease and the much-awaited high-price market is launched. In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Bajaj also cleared the air on IEX’s divestment plans for Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and its strategy for the voluntary carbon credit market. Edited excerpts:

The profit margin of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has been declining and the income also reduced in the December quarter. Take us through the company’s performance and the reasons for the same.
We have completed 10 months in this fiscal, and if I talk about electricity, after 10 months, our volumes are down by 5 percent. This happened because our base was very high in the last two years, during which we saw more than 30 percent growth in our electricity volume. On such a high base, we were expecting to continuously gain on the volume side. But this year, we have been in the midst of a global energy crisis. There is huge pressure on input prices, which is coal and gas in the case of electricity. Gas prices are at record high levels, so is the case with imported coal prices. And at that price point, generators don't have visibility to source power in advance because they are not very sure about the prices.
So they don't buy gas or coal in advance, because by the time they get the delivery, they don't know how the prices will be. So there are a lot of uncertainties and during such a time, when prices are so high, there is always some pressure on the sell side.

Hence, if I talk about it in terms of numbers, our buy bids in this particular year increased by 24 percent, but still our sell volume saw a 13 percent reduction. As a result, our overall trade volume dipped by 5 percent.

But starting November, we have started to see positive traction. November, December, January—all these three months, our electricity trade volume was positive. In fact, in January, we recorded 9 percent growth in the electricity segment. So things are rebounding now with the easing of prices of imported coal and with improvement in our domestic coal inventory. There is increased production and more coal stocks with power plants.

What does the financial year 2024 look like for IEX? What are the new products in the pipeline?