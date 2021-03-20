Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on his career, love for nature, his new web show and more

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff is as defined by his long acting career as he is personified by his use of colourful language, locution and undeniable swag. He hasn’t consciously decided to ‘stay relevant’ or ‘reinvent’. Roles across formats – from regional language films to shorts and web series have come his way and he’s excitedly taken them on.

Over his four-decade-long career, he has acted in over 200 films across multiple Indian languages, including Gujarati, Konkani, Tamil and Bengali. But Jaggu Dada, as he is fondly referred to, is still best remembered for his performances in feature films such as ‘Hero’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Devdas’, and more recently, the short film ‘Khujli’.

In 2019, he played a street-smart prisoner in the Indian remake of the crime drama ‘Criminal Justice’ and soon he will be seen in a completely different avatar in the web series, ‘OK Computer’ (on Disney+ Hotstar from March 26).

In this science fiction comedy drama,64-year-old Shroff plays Pushpak Shakur, a nature-loving, anti-tech radical who spends a large portion of the show in his birthday suit.

In a phone interview, Shroff spoke about his career, nature and his new web show. Edited excerpts:

Science fiction seems to be a new genre for you.

Yes. I have never done something like this before. I love nature. On any birthday – whether my mother’s, father’s, brother’s, son’s, daughter’s -- I plant a tree. I grow my own vegetables. I am more a farmer at heart. In fact I am speaking to you from my farm.

Could you relate to the themes of the show and the character of Pushpak Shakur?

I have lived with technology since the 90s. Without it I would not be talking to you. My character is a radical. But I am not. If I am playing a terrorist in ‘Mission Kashmir’, it does not mean I am one or if I am a ghost in ‘Bhoot Unkle’ it does not mean I am a ghost. ‘OK Computer’ is a sci-fi comedy that is igniting a little thought about plants, nature with humour and a trace of reality. I too believe in the power of plants and nature. But it’s about balance. For example, I use a dongle in my car, but I also have a succulent plant that protects against electromagnetic emissions. Some plants also suck carbon monoxide (like car fumes). Balance is important because both technology and nature are important in life. However, I feel that we should save water on Earth rather than go searching for it on Mars.

As your character says in the trailer, do you also think technology is taking over people’s lives?

I think what my character means is that technology is filling people’s hearts. I am not looking into my children's eyes or my wife’s face as much as I should. I am spending more time looking at the computer screen. These are the small things. Like sending emojis. When we were young, we used to cut out paper hearts, paint them red, rub a little perfume on them to make them smell good and then give them. Expression of feelings was different. Now you just send a heart emoji. Where is the effort in that? Everything is at the press of a button. We have become lazy.

We used to love going out to play and would only come home when it got dark. Now it’s the opposite. Mothers have to plead with their kids to go outside and play in the fields.

Are you satisfied with the roles coming your way?

There are surprises at every corner. I am open to, and have always been open to, experimentation – in work and life. Today, there are roles being written that are bloody strong and I find people are looking at me for all different kinds of films. This keeps my blood circulating. I like to work. I need to work for at least 12 hours a day. I can’t think of resting. I have always opted for strength over length. Whether it is ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Devdas’ or ‘Khalnayak’, my role has been so strong that I have been totally satisfied with what I have done.

After almost 40 years of performing, do you still feel nervous when you get on set?

Of course I do. Nervous energy drives me to work and do good work. Nervous energy is solid. I was all nervous energy for ‘OK Computer’. Firstly, I was without my clothes! My bare feet were touching the ground so I was connected directly to the earth and automatically charged by the character. Voltage badh gaya (voltage increased). It was fun, especially working with Pooja (Shetty) and Neil (Pagedar), the directors and creator Anand Gandhi.

How have you sustained yourself professionally over the years?

I am bloody disciplined and punctual. If I am called at 7 am, I am there at 7 am. Otherwise you cannot do what you do and complete over 200 films. In the film industry, time is money so when you work in the film you automatically get disciplined and everyone on sets gets tuned in, like one big family.

What is the secret to your energy and zest?

The secret is pranayama and shavasana for at least 15 minutes each, aur sattu ka pani peeyo (and drink powdered gram flour water). The body has approximately 30 trillion human cells, and each cell needs charging. Absorption of energy is important for recharging the body. So learn to give and receive energy.