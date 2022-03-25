Understanding the 'Circular' path to sustainability

Get familiar with the nuances of a 'Circular Economy', as Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India and Shivanshu Chauhan, Partner - ESG, Circular Economy, PwC India, hold forth on corporate initiatives to rationalize use of raw materials and reduce waste. The panellists are also invited by host Nisha Poddar to further detail the impact of such a shift on the relationship between businesses and their consumers.