    Understanding the 'Circular' path to sustainability

    The latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol, sees host Nisha Poddar pick some of Indian industry's top brains, for insights into the adoption of a 'Circular Economy'.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

    Get familiar with the nuances of a 'Circular Economy', as Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India and Shivanshu Chauhan, Partner - ESG, Circular Economy, PwC India, hold forth on corporate initiatives to rationalize use of raw materials and reduce waste. The panellists are also invited by host Nisha Poddar to further detail the impact of such a shift on the relationship between businesses and their consumers.
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 08:53 pm
