'Tight fiscal condition may prevent government from providing another stimulus'

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, thinks that another fiscal stimulus is unlikely in the next few months and it is in the budget that the government will give the next big push to the economy.

He is upbeat on the infrastructure sector and expected it to witness a significant order flow due to the government’s thrust on better road and rail connectivity. It will further improve demand in cement, metals and capital goods industries, Bolinjkar says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

Q: After a solid run from March to November, do you expect the rally to continue in 2021 and will the market see double-digit gains in 2021?

A: The recent GDP data reflects a better than expected recovery in the Indian economy. Agriculture, manufacturing and utilities reported positive YoY growth of 3.4 percent, 0.6 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, in Q2FY21. Similarly, construction and mining also recovered to single-digit YoY decline of 8.6 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, which shows that India is getting back to business in its core sectors, which is expected to reflect in H2FY21 earnings. The rally in the market has factored in this recovery, which is expected to sustain with the release of better earnings.

As long as we don't have a resurgence of COVID-19 and consequent lockdown, the situation should improve quickly and materially.

Q: Do you think one should start investing in auto stocks as monthly sales pick up?

A: A few investors were very cautious a couple of months back, saying that the jump in auto sales during July-September 2020 was pent-up demand. The momentum, however, sustained till November, which clearly shows that it is not just pent-up demand. It is a strong recovery after a lull in FY20 and impact of COVID-19. Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors are expected to sustain the performance, while commercial vehicles may show gradual recovery in the coming months. We would recommend staying invested in the auto stocks.

Q: Which are the five sectors one should consider for a 2021 portfolio and why?

A: Infrastructure is expected to witness a significant order flow due to the government’s thrust on better road and rail connectivity. It would further improve demand in cement, metals and capital goods industries. Besides, we are expecting automobile, IT, telecom, pharma and financials to report better numbers, while FMCG and consumer durables could show 100 percent recovery in financials.

In terms of preferences, it would be infrastructure, cement, IT, pharma and autos, while other sectors would be telecom, financials, metals, FMCG and consumer durables.

Q: Broader markets are still away from their record highs of January 2018. Do you think 2021 will be the year of midcaps and smallcaps?

A: With the recent change in mutual fund (MF) portfolio allocation policy, the investment in mid and smallcaps is expected to be robust and with the economic recovery, their earnings are also expected to catch up. But mid and small cap stocks will see heightened volatility, given the low free float, poor liquidity and impact cost. This volatility cuts both ways—leading to large gains in bull markets and equally ruthless in selloffs.

Q: Do you expect a bigger stimulus from the government once the vaccine is ready for a rollout or will the government wait for the Budget 2021?

A: Past stimulus packages, the rate cuts by RBI and easing of lockdown restrictions have already given impetus to the economy and it is coming on track.

The tight fiscal condition may restrain government from providing any significant package over the next one-two months, therefore we believe that the government would wait till Budget 2021.

Q: The Nifty Bank index is still in the negative (down 7 percent) in 2020, though it has rallied sharply from March lows. Do you think this is the right time to buy bank stocks and do you expect a sharp rally in banks in 2021?

A: The rise in infrastructure activities and a significant improvement in core sectors of the economy, especially manufacturing, mining and construction, are indicators of a pick-up in banking credit. As long as we don't have a resurgence of COVID and consequent lockdown, the situation should improve quickly and materially for the banking sector, which will also reflect in Nifty Bank index.