The Montanari Interview: Talking time and speed with a watch collector extraordinaire

In May 2018, a white gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona was put up for sale by the auction house Phillips as part of its ‘The Daytona Ultimatum’. The event involved the sale of “32 of the finest Rolex Daytonas ever made’. The white gold reference 6265, dubbed ‘The Unicorn’, was the most coveted watch at the auction, because it was believed to the only one of its kind, and proceeds from its sale were to benefit a children’s charity. The watch, which sold for nearly $6million, belonged to Auro Montanari.

Montanari is among the world’s most respected and influential watch collectors. The Bologna-based entrepreneur, who has been collecting and studying vintage watches for the last four decades, has also authored — under the pseudonym John Goldberger — several lavishly produced books on watches, including Patek Philippe Steel Watches, and 100 Superlative Rolex Watches. His latest book, Time to Race, co-written with Italian motorsports journalist Cesare Maria Mannucci, is about watches and racing, and in particular, the watches worn by racing drivers from the 1930s to the 1970s, a period mostly untainted by sponsorship deals. The book covers the broad sweep of racing and horological history, and features the likes of Stirling Moss, Caroll Shelby, Enzo Ferrari and Ayrton Senna and the timepieces they wore and treasured. In an interview with MoneyControl, Montanari speaks of the project, his watch-collecting journey, and, among others, the American financier and banker JP Morgan’s watch collection.

Time to Race features a great many racing drivers: who among them, in your opinion, had a discerning taste in watches?

There have been many racing drivers with discerning tastes in watches. Over the course of our research, a couple of men stood out. Count Carlo Felice Trossi, the first president of Scuderia Ferrari and a two-time Grand Prix winner, was one of them. Among the watches Count Trossi wore was a Patek Philippe chronograph. It was a large, oversized timepiece custom-made for him. The multi-millionaire American industrialist and sportsman Briggs Swift Cunningham was another. Cunningham drove, constructed, and collected cars. He was also hugely into boats. Cunningham purchased some beautiful watches from Patek Philippe. These were unique stainless steel wristwatches with complications such as the Perpetual Calendar Moon Phase (ref 1526) and a chronograph with a black dial (ref 1463).

American tycoon and racer Briggs Cunningham’s Patek Philippe Chronograph.

Car companies and watch manufacturers have always been drawn to each other. Which association between the two has been the most fruitful in terms of the watches that have come out of it?

I’m not sure about watches that have come out of the association between carmakers and watch manufacturers. But I think Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, nicknamed Butzi, did some great work with Porsche Design. The man who designed the Porsche 911 also made the Porsche Design Chronograph 1. ‘Butzi' Porsche followed a clear design philosophy: Optimize function. Reduce the form right down to the essentials.

Back in the 1980s, Porsche Design had a partnership with IWC, and several interesting watches came out of it such as the Titan and the Vintage Compass Watch.

How much of a car enthusiast are you, and who is your favourite F1 racer?

I bought my first car when I was 20 years old. It was a VW Beetle convertible. I only drove German cars and now, my current car is the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class. I have always had a deep interest in cars and love the design of cars made during the 1950s and 1960s, especially ones that have involved the work of Italian coach builders such as Bertone and Ghia. My favourite F1 racer would be Jim Clark.

F1 world champion Jim Clark with his Enicar Sherpa Graph.

Which was your first watch?

My father was very passionate about Omega watches. In 1966, he presented me an Omega Seamaster Calendar. It was manufactured in 1957, the year of my birth.

Besides collecting watches, you also collect watch catalogues. How did you come to acquire the book on watches commissioned by JP Morgan?

Watch catalogues help you delve deeper into the world of horology, and I have been collecting them since the 1980s. I acquired ‘Catalogue of the Collection of Watches’, commissioned by J P Morgan, in 2018 from an auction house. J P Morgan had a very significant watch collection consisting of pieces made between 1600 to 1800. Most of the watches were hand-coloured. He published very few copies — about 15 — of the mega tome, which were gifted to his friends and fellow watch aficionados.

JP Morgan’s ‘Catalogue of the Collection of Watches’. Morgan’s watch collection consisted of pieces made between 1600 and 1800.

You have a special fondness for Cartier. How did it all begin and what sustains it?

I bought my first Tank Cintrée almost 40 years ago and I was so proud to wear it. During that period of my life, it was, for me, the holy grail of watches. Cartiers are a great combination of innovative design and timelessness, especially the ones that were made in London between 1966 and 1974 under the supervision of Jean Jacques Cartier.

What was your most recent acquisition?

My last acquisition was a unique rectangular white gold World Time manufactured in 1940 for Golay Fils & Stahl, Geneva, with a Louis Cottier mechanism.

Montanari’s most recent acquisition: A 1940 white gold World Time manufactured for Golay Fils & Stahl with a Louis Cottier mechanism.

What advice would you give to men of more modest means who are just starting to build a collection, especially today when there is an overload of information as well as watches of uncertain provenance floating about on the internet?

Collecting watches should be, above all else, fun. According to me, the five golden rules of collecting are:

Buy what you love (and can afford), do not follow the prevailing trend.

Don’t ever compromise. Be dedicated and disciplined towards your passion. Buy only watches with correct configurations and in perfect condition.

Buy the seller, not the watch!

Be humble. Get your ego out of the way and compete with other collectors.

Read books, research on the Internet and elsewhere, browse auction catalogues, visit museums, have good relations with the entire watch community (dealers, auction houses and other collectors).

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC.