Rising rates to hit net interest income, el niño may hit loan kitty: Vivek Karve of M&M Financial

Sandip Das
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

There is an upside risk to the interest rate table and we believe that rates will continue to rise for some more time before they start sliding. Yes, the cost of borrowing is higher, it may inch up even further sometime more before it stabilises, M&M Financial CFO said.

Vivek Karve, CFO, M&M Financial

“We believe there is an upside risk to the interest rate table and we believe that rates will continue to rise for some more time before they start sliding. Yes, the cost of borrowing is higher, it may inch up even further sometime more before it stabilises. NII may take a bit of a hit because of the rising interest rates fully getting factored in the cost of borrowing and with the growing balance sheet, it will provide a fillip to the absolute NII growth,” said Vivek Karve, CFO at M&M Financial Services in an interview to moneycontrol.com

Do you see a rise in borrowing cost for your company due to the competition with banks as players are offering higher and competitive rates

The repo rate increase has already been affected to the extent of 250 bps since the beginning of the year. If one looks at the US jobs data and the unemployment data, it appears that US Fed will take further action in the rise interest rates which means that RBI will most likely follow suit. If that was to happen, the borrowing cost will go up.

The borrowing rates are already higher by about 1.5-2 percentage points in Q3 FY23 which means that large part of the repo rate increase has been passed on either by the money market or by the banks to NBFCs because we depend on the bond market and the banks as our source of funds.