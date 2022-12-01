 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I was invited to the festival as jury head and did my duty: Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker

Faizal Khan
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

In an interview with Faizal Khan from his home in Paris, Nadav Lapid looks back at his role as the chairman of the jury, the controversy, and his admiration for past and present Indian filmmakers

Israeli director Nadav Lapid, the head of jury for international competition at the just-concluded International Film Festival of India, Goa (Photo courtesy: Cannes film festival)

Internationally acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, whose statement on The Kashmir Files as head of the jury for international competition at the just-concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, triggered a massive controversy, is no stranger to India's biggest film event. Lapid won the Best Director award for his film, The Kindergarten Teacher, at the 45th edition of IFFI in 2014, along with the Best Actress award for the film's lead actor Sarit Larry. Though he couldn't attend the festival eight years ago, in a different role this time, the director's first visit to India didn't go as planned. In an interview with Faizal Khan from his home in Paris, Lapid looks back at his role as the chairman of the jury, the controversy, and his admiration for past and present Indian filmmakers. Edited excerpts:

How did your selection as the head of jury for international competition at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, come about?

I opened my email one day and there was one mail from the International Film Festival of India. The festival invited me to be the jury chairman. Since I have never been to India and never been to Goa, and my films were shown several times in the Goa festival, but also in other places, I thought it was an opportunity. I am at the end of writing a new script and for me it was a nice moment to watch many movies. For me being part of the jury is a process of thinking, something that can stimulate my thought, and I said, Why not?

What was the process followed by the jury in viewing the entries for the international competition? How many films did you watch every day and did you discuss the films on a daily basis?

We watched a lot of movies because there were 15 movies for international competition and when I arrived I found out that there were seven additional movies for the debutant film competition. It was really a lot. I think I have never been in a film festival, maybe except Berlin, with as many films. It was massive. When I preside over a jury or am in a jury, I basically don't like daily discussions because I feel that it is nice that everyone in a way will accumulate his or her own experience. Also when I watch movies in Paris, I prefer to go alone. I like to take my time with a movie and not to start discussing it immediately. But at the same time it was kind of inevitable that when people are talkative you can't ask them to keep silent. Sometimes they were talking, like Oh! The film was terrible, or Oh! I found it really great, stuff like that. Most of the films were discussed in the deliberation.

There have been concerns of the director and actors of The Kashmir Files about the choice of words you spoke on the stage at the closing ceremony of the festival, such as "vulgar, propaganda and inappropriate" about the film. How would you address those concerns?