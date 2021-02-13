Meet Menaka Raman, author of Loki Takes Guard, a book that talks about gender inequality in Indian cricket

In an article titled “Bowled out of the Game: Nationalism and Gender Equality in Indian Cricket” (2013) published in the Berkeley Journal of Entertainment and Sports Law, Raadhika Gupta writes, “There are great disparities in opportunity and recognition between men and women in cricket. Women’s cricket occupies a small and almost invisible space, while men’s cricket shapes Indian nationalism in powerful ways. Given how important a role cricket plays in the lives of Indians, it is unfortunate that India has failed to significantly address inequality in Indian cricket.”

How do these disparities play out at the local level? To mull over this question, immerse yourself in the fictional world created by Bangalore-based author Menaka Raman in her book Loki Takes Guard (2020), published by Talking Cub, an imprint of Speaking Tiger Books. Her 11-year-old protagonist, Lokanayaki Shanmugam aka Loki, wants to play on the local cricket league team called The Temple Street Tankers. As they have a ‘boys only’ rule that excludes Loki, she starts a petition to fight for her right to play cricket.

Loki’s closest friends are Rajina and Rubina, named after two girls who were close friends of the author when she was a child. “I always thought of them as just my friends. Not my Muslim friends,” she says. She wanted this duo to be a “fun, fashion-loving, frothy foil for Loki who is a little serious and prickly all the time.” Their father Amir is the cricket coach, and one of Loki’s biggest cheerleaders. The author ensures that the Muslim characters in her book are not tokens or stereotypes.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the author:

The blurb describes Loki Takes Guard as a “coming-of-age story about a girl determined to play cricket.” How did this idea take shape in your mind?

The initial idea for this book was of a lone girl on an all-boys’ cricket team. It came from a casual conversation I had one morning at the school bus stop. A 5th grade girl was there with a massive cricket kit, waiting for her school bus. She was all set to join the school’s after-school cricket coaching, and looked so excited. While football, basketball, swimming and athletics programmes possibly see lots of girls taking part in them, cricket is still very much a boys’ game in schools. I remember thinking what it would be like to be the only girl who wants to play in an all-boys’ team. And the idea for Loki’s story grew from that thought.

To what extent did your own experiences as a child and a parent help you develop the characters in this book?

The kind of neighbours, relatives and teachers I had -- names and mannerisms and snatches of certain moments -- informed characters and instances in the story. I clearly remember the passing of a school board member, and the announcement of a holiday being met by students in a similar manner. Living in a community where everyone knows everyone else’s business, where even the smallest event is gossiped and examined, and going to an all-girls’ school, also came to mind when writing.

Menaka Raman.

As a parent, I think having pre-teens in the house hopefully helped me develop an ear for how young people speak today, and I’ve tried to convey that accurately. I am painfully aware that, in our home, as the boys grow older, I am seen as the oppressor in terms of regulating screen time and play time, and whether they are old enough to watch Riverdale. I tried to tap into that angst of theirs too. Everything in the world is unfair when you are at that age.

Loki says, “If I don’t think about my life, who will? I don’t want to sit here watching mega serials and eating curd rice for the rest of my life, Amma. I want more.” Could you describe the process by which she arrives at this realisation?

Answer: I think that it’s an articulation of something Loki has felt all along. She doesn’t want to play other sports or become an accountant. She wants to play cricket. Amma’s message to Loki is clear: focus on studies, get a degree and a job, and possibly live out some variation of the life she’s already living. Amma thinks that cricket is a pipe dream. But Loki just doesn’t want the life that’s mapped out for her.

What made you set the book in Chennai?

I grew up in Madras. I went to school and college there, and worked in the city for a bit. Cricket was very much a part of our lives at home and in school! Even though the conversation that sparked the idea took place in Bangalore, I always knew that the book would be set in Chennai. Temple Street was inspired by many of the narrow, residential lanes that fan out from the famous temples of the city like Kapaleeshwarar Temple. As children, my sister and I were always amused by some of the fantastically named apartment buildings in the city -- a combination of a local builder’s name and some exotic far-flung location -- and point them out to each other and giggle. That’s how Loki’s building L’Eiffel Abhirami was named.

The book addresses taboos related to menstruation and the stigma faced by women who choose to get divorced. How did you resist the temptation to use Loki as a mouthpiece for your own beliefs about gender equality?

It was important for me to place some of these things in the book, and leave them there for the reader to examine on their own. Rather than use Loki to tell readers what they should think, my hope is for them to read the book, maybe have a conversation with a parent or a friend about the stigmas they see around them, and how they feel about it. Instead of having Loki opine that it’s wrong to stigmatise women who choose to get divorced, I just let her wonder why the aunties in her building are so against her neighbour Malati Akka who is kind, friendly and happens to be divorced. Kids have an amazing radar for picking up anything in the form of a lecture, so I really wanted to avoid that.

Growing up in a Tamil Brahmin household, Loki seems quite oblivious of the caste discrimination faced by people outside her bubble. Why was it important for you to make her recognise that injustice exists in various forms?

Inequality and injustice exist all around us, and to not acknowledge that in some of the circumstances and interactions in the book would have rung false. I wouldn’t say Loki is oblivious. Children from a very young age are aware of the social and caste hierarchies that exist at a very subliminal level and accept it as the norm, until it is pointed out to them that it isn’t.

When Loki goes to see Thambi the local vegetable vendor to get him to sign her petition, and he points out certain uncomfortable truths about her own home, Loki knows what he says is true. And, of course, it’s Thambi and the other community helpers and workers like Rani Akka the flower seller who give Loki’s petition the initial support it needs. Help often comes from those who face injustice themselves.

How do you feel about being the author of a book that celebrates “stirring up trouble” at a time when protests are being crushed all over the country?

I hope young readers remember that it’s important to stand up for yourself, and for what is just and right. It’s a feeling different characters advocate throughout the book and nudge Loki towards. From Malati Akka, to Loki’s brother Vasu in his own quiet way, to Poetic Paati who uses her social media following to talk about important issues. Even when Loki gets in trouble over the Manoja Ma’am incident, she doesn’t meekly go to the Principal, she tries to tell her side of the story.