Interview | Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar on his new book, insights about marketing and more

“Marketers love to hide behind jargon, and I like to demystify it,” says Raja Rajamannar, over a phone call from Cincinnati, Ohio, where he lives with his family. He is the global chief marketing and communications officer of Mastercard and also the president of the company’s healthcare business.

His book Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow’s Consumers (2021) has been published by HarperCollins Leadership. He describes it as “a playbook written in a conversational tone.” To know more about the man, and his insights about marketing, read the following excerpts from an exclusive interview.

How did you develop the ‘quantum marketing’ framework described in your book?

This coinage comes from my training as an engineer. When the world became too complex to be understood through classical physics, a new paradigm was needed. Quantum physics came into the picture with a radically different approach to match the altered context. Similarly, we need to recognize that classical marketing is already beginning to fail and will not be effective in the brave new world ushered in by a plethora of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, 5G, 3D Printing, Blockchain, Autonomous cars, Smart Speakers etc. All these will lead to an unprecedented level of disruption to marketing, which cannot be tackled with an incremental approach. What is needed is a quantum leap. This is how I developed the ‘quantum marketing’ framework.

Which aspects of this framework have marketers embraced most readily?

This is a brand new framework and approach, which challenges almost every concept, theory and practice of classical marketing. Areas like AI, smart speakers are already taking root and marketers are realising the impact and preparing for their inevitable role in marketing. Areas like infusing societal good into marketing as an essential ingredient are something that marketers are slowly warming up to. On another count, Consumer Privacy is gaining ground – not just from regulatory bodies, but also with recent moves from Google and Apple, such as elimination of third-party cookies.

Which of your ideas have marketing professionals been most resistant to?

When I say that advertising – the way we know it – is dead, marketers feel very uncomfortable. Departing from what they are accustomed to strikes panic. When I say that loyalty, as we frame and practise today simply is incorrect, that makes many uncomfortable. However, they have to grasp the new reality, reinvent and reimagine various aspects of marketing.

In your book, why do you recommend that CMOs read widely?

Marketing is a confluence of various fields of knowledge including psychology, sociology, art and aesthetics, behavioural economics, anthropology, communications, data analytics, technology, business finance and so much more. There are rapid developments taking place, particularly in the world of science and technology, that have a direct bearing on marketing. Those who do not keep abreast of new developments will risk becoming obsolete. Tomorrow is not three or five years away. It is quite literally tomorrow.

Also, CEOs and CFOs expect marketers to be able to connect the dots between marketing actions and business outcomes, which requires a good level of understanding of various areas and aspects of the business. Marketers need to understand how their business makes money, what the drivers of revenues and profitability are – these are the areas, along with data analytics, that classical marketers have not been most comfortable with. And they need to educate themselves on these.

Whom do you credit for helping you maintain an ethical compass?

My mother, who passed away at the age of 78 in 2004, has had a profound influence on my life. She always taught me to be fair, work hard, help people in need, and not hurt or harm in situations where I cannot help.

As a very young child, maybe I was 5 years old, I threw a small stone at a dog, just for fun. My mother was aghast. She said, “Okay, now let me throw the same stone at you.” I was shocked. She said, “If you don’t want the stone to be thrown at you because it will give you pain, don’t you think the poor dog also felt the pain when you threw the stone at it? Unlike you, the dog doesn’t even have a mother or father to protect it.”

That early lesson has stayed with me. There were many such lessons she gave me in a very impactful manner, which became a part of my mindset.

What is the worst mistake that brands make while designing their communication?

Brands should not pretend to be what they are not. Messaging that is inauthentic harms the brand rather than helping. Customers can tell when a brand is being opportunistic, and jumping into a conversation that they do not really care about.

How do you feel about brands supporting racial justice work and LGBTQ rights?

Consistency matters. Brands must never jump into an issue if they want to only pay lip service and take no real action. Racial justice work and LGBTQ rights are extremely important issues. Brands must get on board knowing that they are going to stay committed, and not make sporadic investments or statements based on political correctness.

Where do you draw the line between engagement and over-communication?

The first principle for engagement is to check whether there is a positive pay-off for the other party in terms of value, excitement, surprise or delight. So long as campaigns are proving that positive payoff for consumers, and they are responding to it favourably, that is engagement. There is a difference between communicating and bombarding them with messages and promotions that are more an intrusion and annoyance.

How can mentoring younger colleagues help leaders update their own learning?

My younger colleagues are digital natives. I have learnt a lot about new technologies while working with them, especially Twitter, Clubhouse, eSports and electronic dance music. Hierarchy is an outdated concept. Each person in the company adds value. A structure is important for organizations but there is no need for anyone to be deferential to hierarchy. Younger colleagues can be valuable teachers in many areas like the ones I just mentioned.

How can Indian CMOs and CCOs incorporate global practices without alienating local customers?

Indian CMOs and CCOs, or for that matter any CMOs and CCOs, should keep in constant touch with the emerging and best practices, campaigns, approaches happening elsewhere in the world. They need to figure out which global practices seem to be promising, and then adapt them to their own cultural context. Without this sensitivity to the cultural nuances, a lift and play approach cannot be successful. The other scenario is the opposite, wherein they reject everything that is not invented in India because they think of it as alien and irrelevant.

Even within the context of India itself, it is so rich in diversity, that the cultural adaptation and tapping into the nuances from one state to another, or one region to another, is in itself very important. For example, what works in Andhra Pradesh may not work in exactly the same way, with the same effectiveness in Haryana. In the digital world, adapting any message or campaign to almost any degree and variety is quite easy and it is possible to connect with diverse audiences if one is creative and efficient.